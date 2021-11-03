Juneteenth added to city holiday calendar

KANKAKEE — There is now one more holiday for Kankakee municipal workers as Juneteenth Independence Day has been added to the city calendar.

The Kankakee City Council, which annually approves the list of observed holidays for the coming year, approved the list for 2022. The Juneteenth holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.

The city now observes 14 holidays, which represents almost three full five-day work weeks.

The Kankakee County Board approved the 2022 calendar in October and, like Kankakee, this holiday will be celebrated on June 20.

For those who may not be totally familiar with Juneteenth, it is the day commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves at the end of the Civil War.

The day has often been celebrated in the African-American culture and it has gained prominence in the past several years throughout all cultures.

The actual holiday for Kankakee municipal workers in 2022 will be June 20 as June 19 falls on a Sunday.

The Juneteenth name is actually a blending of two words: June and nineteenth. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated this day. It is believed this day was first celebrated in 1866.

Kankakee is one of the first governmental bodies to approve its 2022 holiday calendar.

The state of Illinois officially made Juneteenth a state holiday when Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill in June 2021 to commemorate the date. While the state will recognize the holiday in 2022, it will not have the corresponding paid holiday because June 19 falls on a Sunday.

The first time the state will have the holiday as a paid day off will be in 2023.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Presidents' Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Day after Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

New Year's Day