Calendar of events: Nov. 3-24

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The previously scheduled breakfasts at the Bradley American Legion have been postponed until further notice.</strong></em>

<strong>Nov. 3</strong>

<strong>‘8beats’ Film Screening</strong>

Bradley native Samuel Sorich will be presenting a screening of “8beats” at 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The “8beats Anthology” is a series of eight short films inspired by the Beatitudes from the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:3-10). Tickets are available online and at the door.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="http://8beatsmovie.com" target="_blank">8beatsmovie.com</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 5 & 6</strong>

<strong>Ladies of Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Sale</strong>

From noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, the ladies of Arbor Grove will be hosting a holiday craft sale at the Arbor Grove Club House at 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais. Twelve women are participating in the event which features only handmade crafts.

<strong>» More info: <a href="http://arborgrove.org" target="_blank">arborgrove.org</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 6</strong>

<strong>Turkey Trot</strong>

At 9 a.m. on the trails of Perry Farm Park, the 9th Annual Turkey Trot has the options for a 10K run (6.2 miles), a 5K run (3.1 miles) and a 2-mile walk. This race is accessible to all skill and interest levels, and all proceeds benefit the Child Network.

<strong>» Register: KourtneeT@btpd.org</strong>

<strong>11th Annual Artisan Faire</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 11th Annual Artisan Faire will take place at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Local artists will be selling their works.

<strong>» More info: 815-932-5279; kankakeecountymuseum@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Clothing Bar’s 1st Birthday</strong>

From 7 to 10 p.m., the Clothing Bar & Dollhead Blow Dry Bar will be celebrating its anniversary with a pop-up party featuring shopping, music and vendors. Join them at 409 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>» More info: 815-573-5411</strong>

<strong>Nov. 6-7</strong>

<strong>Gun show</strong>

The Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by M & J Sportsman Group.

<strong>» mjsportsmansgroupllc.com</strong>

<strong>Nov. 7</strong>

<strong>Fall Sip ‘N Shop</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. at Flight 102, there will be shopping, cocktails and socializing. A number of local vendors will be selling gifts, clothing, crafts and more at 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

<strong>» More info: 815-523-7470</strong>

<strong>Dino Day</strong>

At 1 p.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee, families are invited for a day celebrating dinosaurs. Join Miss Amber for a fossil dig, go on a dino egg hunt, create a life-size skeleton puzzle and create some prehistoric crafts. An adult must accompany children and adults are welcome at no charge.

<strong>» <a href="http://btpd.org/willowhaven" target="_blank">btpd.org/willowhaven</a>; 815-933-9905 Ext. 4</strong>

<strong>Nov. 11</strong>

<strong>Annual Veterans Day Run</strong>

Veterans and military will meet at Heritage Park in Manteno at 7:20 a.m. on Veterans Day, for the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School.

<strong>» Register: gerb959@comcast.net</strong>

<strong>NABVETS Veterans Breakfast</strong>

From 8 to 11 a.m., the National Association for Black Veterans is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at the NABVETS Veteran Center, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. The cost for non-veterans is $5.

<strong>» More info: <a href="http://facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84" target="_blank">facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 12</strong>

<strong>St. Rose Cash Bash</strong>

The annual Spirit of St. Rose cash bash and drawdown will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $100 and entitle two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks and the chance to win cash prizes. Entertainment will be from A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.

<strong>» More info: 815-592-9189 or 815-932-6432</strong>

<strong>Nov. 13</strong>

<strong>RVSRA 5th Annual Mouse Race</strong>

At 6 p.m., doors open at Knights of Columbus — address — for the 5th Annual Great Mouse Race hosted by River Valley Special Recreation Association. Tickets are $20 each and provide a view of the race, and the event includes door Prizes, snacks, drinks, prize baskets and more.

<strong>» More info: 815-933-7336; <a href="http://facebook.com/RVSRA%20%20Nov.%2020" target="_blank">facebook.com/RVSRA</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 20</strong>

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Olivet Nazarene University — 1 University Dr., Bourbonnais. This is the second show of the season and features music from Mexico.

<strong>» More info: 815-214-9555 or office@kvso.org</strong>

<strong>Nov. 24</strong>

<strong>Senior Bingo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon at the KVPD Rec Center, join a morning of bingo fun. They will be playing dime-card bingo games with a few special-prize games thrown in. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="http://kvpd.org" target="_blank">kvpd.org</a> or 815-939-1311</strong>