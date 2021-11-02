State releases school report card data

Illinois schools saw a rise in chronic absenteeism, a decline in enrollment and a steady graduation rate in the 2020-21 school year, according to the latest school report card data released Friday.

Though not all of the yearly data has been released, the available information shows the impact the pandemic has had on various facets of education.

Certain data in the report, particularly the post 2018-19 data, is labeled with qualifiers such as “calculated with concern” to indicate that it may be affected by the suspension of in-person learning in 2019-20.

The statewide data shows that 21.2 percent, or roughly 1 out of 5 students, were chronically absent last year. Chronic absenteeism occurs when a student misses 10 percent or more of school days during the year, whether the absences were excused or unexcused.

The rate had previously declined from 16.5 percent in the 2018-19 school year to 11 percent in the 2019-20 year.

The statewide data also shows that school enrollment is down by nearly 70,000, with 1,887,316 students currently enrolled across 852 school districts.

The last time statewide enrollment increased over the previous school year was in 2014-15, when 2,054,556 students were enrolled.

Meanwhile, the statewide four-year high school graduation rate remained relatively unchanged in the new data; the rate was 85.9 percent in 2018-19; 88 percent in 2019-20; and 86 percent in 2020-21.

Additionally, the data illustrates lower levels of ninth-graders on track to graduate and steep declines in students across grade levels attaining proficiency in math and English language arts, the Illinois State Board of Education noted in its announcement of the data.

However, the data also show that more students statewide took college and career preparation coursework, including nearly 9,482 more students enrolled in dual credit, 2,885 more students enrolled in Advanced Placement, and 954 more students enrolled in career and technical education.

“We have witnessed both tragedy and heroism in our schools over the past year,” State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said in the announcement. “Students and educators have lost so much and lived and learned through unthinkable obstacles, but loss is not the whole story.”

The state plans to release its delayed district- and school-level standardized test data on Dec. 2, as the testing window was extended last spring because of the pandemic. Summative school designations for 2020-21 have not been calculated. The designation provides a snapshot of how schools are doing based on attendance, test scores, survey participation and other indicators.

<strong>LOCAL FIGURES</strong>

How do Kankakee County school districts compare with statewide trends?

County schools are mostly on par with the statewide attendance rate of 92.5 percent.

On the low end of attendance in the county was Pembroke School District, which had a rate of 83.4 percent.

Kankakee School District’s student attendance rate was highest of the county schools at 99.4 percent; the district’s chronic absenteeism rate was also an outlier at just 1.2 percent.

Other county school districts’ chronic absenteeism rates range from roughly 8 percent on the low end (Herscher, St. Anne Elementary and St. George) to almost 60 percent on the high end (Pembroke School District).

Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters explains that the difference is a result of the way the district calculated attendance during the 2020-21 year.

“The students we counted as chronically absent during the pandemic were those students that we did not have contact with at all or that we seldom had contact with,” she said.

The district conducted home visits and phone calls to maintain contact, which was very effective with younger kids, she said; there were only a few that could not be reached.

“A lot of kids were fully remote, so as long as they were doing some work weekly, and they had contact with a teacher or administrator on a regular basis, then we counted them as positive attendance,” she said.

The bigger problem the district had was in getting students to complete their work, she added.

When it comes to Kankakee High School’s four-year graduation rate of 73.4 percent last year, Walters noted that a significant number of students were not completing their work — many had started working to support their families or were otherwise distracted by the pandemic.

“We had a significant number of students that weren’t doing the work they needed to graduate,” she said.

The district is keeping track of about 70 students that did not graduate last year because they fell behind on earning enough credits, and Walters expects most of them will finish by the end of this school year. Those students would be counted in next year’s five-year graduation rate.

St. Anne Community High School had almost the same four-year graduation rate last year at 73.9 percent; the statewide rate was 86 percent, and most Kankakee County high schools were above that in the mid-90 percent range.

St. Anne also had a higher dropout rate than other county high schools at 5.2 percent; the state average was 2.1 percent.

<strong>STUDENT ATTENDANCE RATE</strong>

Pembroke School District — 83.4%

Bradley Elementary District — 88.7%

Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD — 89.4%

St. Anne CHSD — 91.1%

Manteno School District — 92.4%

Statewide — 92.5%

Bourbonnais Elementary District — 92.5%

Momence School District — 95.3%

Herscher School District — 95.8%

St. Anne Elementary District — 96.1%

St. George Elementary District — 96.1%

Grant Park School District — 96.4%

Kankakee School District — 99.4%

<strong>CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM</strong>

Kankakee School District — 1.2%

Herscher School District — 8.2%

St. George Elementary District — 8.3%

St. Anne Elementary District — 8.8%

Grant Park School District — 10.6%

Momence School District — 13.3%

Statewide — 21.2%

Manteno School District — 24.2%

Bourbonnais Elementary District — 25.2%

St. Anne CHSD — 37%

Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD — 38.4%

Bradley Elementary District — 43.9%

Pembroke School District — 59.6%

<strong>FOUR-YEAR GRADUATION RATE</strong>

Kankakee High School — 73.4%

St. Anne Community High School — 73.9%

Statewide — 86%

Momence High School — 91.4%

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School — 92%

Herscher High School — 92.4%

Manteno High School — 94.8%

Grant Park High School — 95%

<strong>HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUT RATE</strong>

Herscher High School — 0.4%

Momence High School — 1.1%

Kankakee High School — 1.3%

Manteno High School — 1.9%

Grant Park High School — 2%

Statewide — 2.1%

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School — 2.6%

St. Anne Community High School — 5.2%