Program encourages letter writing to veterans

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Dave Pederson is no longer affiliated with this program. Letters may be mailed to the Manteno Veterans' Home, or dropped off at the Manteno American Legion (see sidebar for address details). </strong></em>

MANTENO — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has relaunched Operation Rising Spirit, asking service organizations, volunteers and residents across Illinois to continue raising the spirits of military veterans at state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

Letters and cards are being requested for residents of the Manteno Veterans’ Home, which provides care for up to 294 skilled care and special needs veterans.

Dan Gerber, of Manteno, is a veteran of the United States Navy and is currently junior vice commander with the Manteno American Legion. Before the pandemic, Gerber, along with the UAW Veterans Committee, would work with the Manteno facility to put on picnics and outdoor events for residents.

“Walking down the halls, it was pretty depressing inside,” Gerber said. “Then they would be like kids on Christmas when they came outside with everyone.”

He said that sending letters to veterans helps “lift their spirits” and reminds them “that they’re an asset.”

Veteran and nursing home residents have been further isolated from the outside world during the pandemic due to the threat of COVID-19. Gerber likened this to his time in the Navy. He would often be out at sea for months with infrequent contact outside of those in the service.

“Getting mail was the highlight of everybody’s day,” he said.

He said that even though they were fairly isolated in the ocean, they were at least kept busy with drills and tasks. That is often something missing in a veterans’ home.

“I know they have activities, but it’s not the same [with keeping busy],” he said. “So they would really get overjoyed when they get cards or letters.”

Gerber is currently working on organizing the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School, starting at 7:20 a.m. Nov. 11 at Heritage Park in Manteno. This is an event where veterans can come together on a special day.

“We even have older guys in their 70s and 80s riding along in battle cruisers during the run,” he said, noting that community support is huge when one is in the service or looking to join.

“The support let me know I was doing the right thing [to enlist],” he said.

For more information on the race and to register, email Gerber at <a href="mailto:gerb959@comcast.net" target="_blank">gerb959@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>Behind the program</strong>

“Operation Rising Spirit is an effort to lift our veterans’ morale during the pandemic when it has been difficult to be isolated, away from families and dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19,” IDVA acting director Terry Prince said in a news release.

“The simple gesture of a note of appreciation can lift a spirit and change a day.”

Cards can be sent to:

Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno

1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950

C/O: Volunteer Department

• Letters also may be dropped off at the Manteno American Legion, 117 N Walnut St., Manteno.

Terry Prince, IDVA acting director