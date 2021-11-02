Cancer benefit for grandchild of Kankakee resident

KANKAKEE — At 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be a benefit for Devon Pruden at The Office Bar and Grill, 5986 E. State Route 17, Kankakee.

Pruden has a rare and aggressive cancer called Undifferentiated Small Round Cell Sarcoma. While this is typically found in children, Pruden turned 22 last month.

Pruden’s grandmother, Kankakee resident Terri Decarlo, said Pruden has been going through chemotherapy since February and is currently going through radiation.

“We are beyond hurt, broke, devastated and heartbroken over this,” DeCarlo said. “He has no income.”

The Nov. 20 event will be a pulled pork luncheon and potluck and will be $10 per person. There will be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle, silent auction and more. A cash bar will be available.

Anyone who would like to donate baskets or items for the raffle are asked to contact Decarlo at 815-216-1116. More information can be found on Pruden’s GoFundMe site at <a href="http://gofund.me/8208153b" target="_blank">gofund.me/8208153b</a>.