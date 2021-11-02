Bourbonnais hosts annual home lighting contest

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais presents the second annual “Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.” The community event encourages outdoor festive lighting and decorations during the holiday season. An online map of all entry addresses will be available for public viewing from Dec. 3 to 25.

New this year, residents will have the opportunity to take part and be included in the list without actually participating in the contest.

Village residents may participate in Traditional and People’s Choice categories. The contest is open to Bourbonnais residents and free to participate. Registration is open now through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

“We received such positive feedback from our first year hosting this event that we are happy to offer this holiday experience again,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “We opened registration earlier so that more homes are able to participate and join in on the fun.”

Official judging will take place in the traditional category while People’s Choice voting will take place via Facebook from Dec. 3-12.

“Our first year, we had 35 holiday homes and with the new option to participate in the event without competing in the contest, we hope this will encourage even more,” said Lindy Casey, Village of Bourbonnais marketing and public engagement manager.

Casey added, “8,000 People’s Choice votes were calculated on Facebook for the contest and the online map was viewed over 15,000 times in 2020. Although the event includes village residents, it is for all of Kankakee County to enjoy.”

Registration forms can be completed at the Village of Bourbonnais’ Administration Building, 600 Main St. NW, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or downloaded at <a href="https://bit.ly/bourbonnaisholiday21" target="_blank">bit.ly/bourbonnaisholiday21</a>.