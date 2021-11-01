Twins Chicken & Seafood opens in west Kankakee

<strong>Kasem</strong> and <strong>Hamzeh Melheess,</strong> of <strong>Orland Park,</strong> are not twins, but many people believe they are.

So when the brothers, Hamzeh, 23, and Kasem, 21, set out to open their own restaurant, both knew the businesses’ name would have “twins” in it.

“Everybody thinks we are twins,” Hamzeh said. “We do look alike.”

The two have been working at the site for the past five months. The location was most recently the <strong>Caribbean Delite</strong>, but previously <strong>Dandy’s Pizza</strong> and <strong>Soul Da Soul</strong>, among others.

Late last week, the pair opened <strong>Twins Chicken & Seafood</strong> at 1004 W. Station St., directly across West Station Street from the long-standing <strong>Dairy Queen</strong> location.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The location offers dine-in, to-go and drive-thru service.

The pair have worked in restaurants for several years and it had been their goal to open their own location. They scouted the area and chose the West Station Street site, which originally had opened several years ago offering ice cream.

This will be the brothers’ first restaurant.

The brothers will also be taking orders, cooking food, serving customers and everything else which goes along with operating a restaurant as they will be a two-man show as they work to get their feet on the ground.

The location will offer burgers — including turkey, gyro and steak cheeseburgers — a Maxwell Street Beef Polish, King and Queen nachos, Philly cheesesteak, buffalo chicken, an assortment of rice bowls [steak, chicken or beef], and many other offerings.

There is a kid’s menu featuring chicken wings, chicken tenders or chicken nuggets. The location will also feature an assortment of salads and a wide selection of side orders, including spaghetti, okra, hush puppies, jalapeno poppers and onion rings, among other offerings.

On the seafood side of the menu, offerings include catfish, ocean perch, Jack salmon, catfish fillet and shrimp.