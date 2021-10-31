Authorities search for subject that fell into Kankakee River

AROMA PARK — The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department has released information that a search is underway for a male that fell into the Kankakee River yesterday outside of Aroma Park.

The victim was described as an African American male, 61, wearing chest-high waders, according to a Sunday morning post on the sheriff's department's Facebook page.

The sheriff's office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and local fire agencies are conducting the search for the man.

"Authorities are asking if you see anything to please contact the sheriffs office at 815-933-3324," the post read. "Please keep the victim and his family in your prayers during this very difficult time."