'We want you alongside us' -- Kambic

KANKAKEE — The times of the COVID-19 pandemic have challenged so many people, but perhaps no one group more than health care workers.

But with the pending changes to the workforce at Riverside Healthcare due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO, noted the days of challenge are far from complete.

In a Friday letter to the organization’s employees, Kambic congratulated the workforce for the job they have done, but noted there are many hurdles yet to be crossed.

In a message to staff, Kambic said there is uncertainty as to the makeup of the staff, but the organization will continue to move forward. He also spoke directly to those still undecided about gaining the vaccination and the uncertainty of their future.

In the email released Friday, he wrote:

“We are a few short days away from our vaccine requirement going into effect, and there are several hundred people across our organization who are still weighing risks and considering options.

“Please hear this — we care about your health, we care about our patients’ health and we certainly want you to continue working alongside us to bring this pandemic under control. You have acted with courage throughout the pandemic, and we are asking you to do the same before Oct. 31.”

Riverside had set the Oct. 31 deadline many weeks ago. Employees who were not able to gain an exemption from Riverside for the vaccination, had been informed a few weeks ago they would be suspended for two weeks without pay.

If these unvaccinated employees didn’t agree to the vaccination during that two-week period, they would be fired.

Kambic applauded the staff for the work they have done.

“We should all feel incredibly proud of what we have accomplished by working together for our patients, their loved ones and our community,” he wrote. “Based on your genuine care for others — people you may not know personally — you put yourself at risk and showed up courageously and consistently.

“The pride and gratitude I feel cannot be adequately expressed with words, so I will say simply — thank you. Thank you for your courage, focused determination and selflessness.”

Kambic noted that if he is truly committed to providing the safest environment possible, it is his duty to enforce upcoming deadlines.

“In this very difficult moment, there are no words or gestures that can heal all of the wounds these painful but necessary decisions may create. We must remain open and collegial, offer a smile and word of gratitude and stay focused on defeating our common enemy — COVID-19.”