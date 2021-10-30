Turning off city committee meetings?

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was recently homebound due to being just the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While at home recovering he, of course, turned into public access Channel 4 and the City of Kankakee website to watch Kankakee City Council meetings, as well as its committee meetings.

He didn’t like what he saw. He said he hasn’t enjoyed what he’s experienced in the council chamber either.

In the opinion of the Republican mayor, the committee meetings — since they have been broadcasted due to the pandemic — have turned into meetings where little work is being accomplished due to people either being inhibited by the camera or playing to the camera.

Curtis said he is so concerned by this matter that he is set to pull the plug on broadcasting committee meetings in an effort to get council members back to somewhat more informal setting where more productive conversations can take place.

The Kankakee City Council is not the only governmental body locally to broadcast its meetings, at least on its website, but they are the only one known to be pulling back.

“I’m torn on the issue. I was able to watch things happen when I was homebound,” he said. But for whatever reason, he said he doesn’t believe council members are expressing themselves as they previously did.

“We’re missing that good old fashion negotiations. I think these meetings feel very formal, very rigid. I’d like us to get back to small room, which brings us closer so we can get back to work,” he said.

“I just don’t feel we are getting much done at the committee level right now,” he said.

WILL OPEN GOVERNMENT SUFFER?

The trick, however, is closing easy access for the public. Instead of driving to the Donald Green Public Safety Center, where the council room is located and where smaller meeting rooms are also located, the public can simply sit at their kitchen table and watch and listen.

It has been that way for nearly two years. In effect, the city would be turning back the clock, and that is never easy.

“I’ve notice some time where council members appear to be playing to the [viewing] crowd,” Curtis added. “We’ve almost become actors. I’ve been thinking about this for some time.”

Curtis said the committee cameras could be turned off before the end of the year.

Don Craven, with the Illinois Press Association, said he believes “turning back clock” would be a mistake. He noted, however, that such action would not be a violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

“There are no requirements they be broadcasted,” he explained regarding committee or full council meetings. “Do we want to continue to have these meetings available or do we want to go back to the pre-COVID days?”

‘STEP BACKWARD’

Craven said if council member are acting out or withdrawing because of the camera, then that is their issue to overcome.

“With all due respect, you can have a civil conversation in a formal settling as opposed to a smaller setting,” he said. “This seems to me to be much ado about nothing. This is absolutely a step back to more open government. It’s a step back without much justification.”

Jason Han, executive director of the Citizens Advisory Center, an organization which works to build democracy, described such a move as a “step backward” by removing access so people can see how their representatives work.

“Every public body needs to decide what is open government. Our organization always takes the position that whatever law is in place, that should be the floor, not the ceiling.

“Allowing the public to see the discussion, that is open government. ... The more transparency the better it is. There is more public engagement when the cameras are on. Public engagement does go up when people can see how it all came about.”

While those outside the city council have an opinion on the matter and believe the council is headed in the wrong direction, many council members are in support of this, but not all.

Lance Marczak, R-4, a recent addition to the council, has only been an alderman with all meetings being broadcast to the public. He said he would like it to remain that way.

“I don’t see how making these meeting available is affecting council members’ ability to debate. I don’t know, I could be completely wrong,” he said. “This system gives the ability for the average citizen to sit at home and be involved in the process. I just believe it opens up city government to a wider audience.”

FEELING OF BEING ‘ON STAGE’

Alderman Carl Brown, D-7, currently the longest-serving city council member, like Marczak, said he doesn’t believe debate has been stifled, nor does he believe members are making a mockery of the political process.

“I don’t see people holding back their thoughts because of the broadcast,” said Brown, who is chairman of the Public Safety Committee. “If the mayor wants to do this, that’s OK. I just don’t see people being inhibited. I haven’t seen the evidence of that.”

Brown said he wonders if the city is taking a step backward.

“I don’t see the need to go back, but if we do, I’m OK with it,” he noted.

Alderman Mike O’Brien, D-1, chairman of the council’s Budget Committee, said he believes the switch is a good idea. He stressed the public will still have the ability to attend in person.

“This idea of returning to the previous format is appropriate. ... You do feel like you are on stage and that can’t be good for dialogue,” he said.

What the public’s reaction might be, O’Brien could not answer.

“As long as the public has the ability to participate is what’s important. Some might think it’s better this [current] way, but I believe the sooner we can get to our former format, the better.”

Alderman David Crawford, R-3, who chairs the Ordinance Committee, said he’s OK with either format. He said he does believe, at times, some council members have been hesitant and that stalls good conversation.

Crawford noted that unfortunately committee meetings are rarely well attended, with or without broadcasting.

“There are still plenty of opportunities to talk to council members and let your feelings known,” he said.

Alderwoman Kelly Johnson, D-6, one of the newest council members, said she also favors smaller meeting rooms away from the camera.

“I’ve had some people tell me they are able to watch a committee meeting while making supper and that is nice,” Johnson said. “But being able to get things done [as a council] is important.”

Johnson was elected after the council began broadcasting its meetings, so that is the only world in which she has lived an a alderwoman.

Even so, she said she sees the benefits of returning to the city’s past practice.

“I think it’s a good idea. The meetings are not as productive as they should be. I think being more productive outweighs the negative.”