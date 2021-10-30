KLASEY: Kankakee's 1935 Auto Show

In early 1935, the “light at the end of the tunnel” seemed to be getting brighter for the Depression-weary citizens of the Kankakee area.

Nearly six years after the stock market crash of 1929, jobs were slowly becoming available for the unemployed and more customers were spending money in local stores.

One major sign of increased optimism about the local economy was a headline in the Feb. 8, 1935, edition of the Kankakee Republican-News: “Auto Dealers Plan Big Show for Four Days.” Sponsored by the Kankakee County Automobile Dealers Association, the event would feature more than 40 new cars presented by 24 dealers from Kankakee, Herscher, Manteno, Momence, Reddick and St. Anne.

The show would be held Feb. 28 to March 3 in the National Guard Armory at 150 N. Indiana Ave.

The Armory, built in 1923, was Kankakee’s largest indoor site for events such as the auto show.

“The spacious armory, recently renovated completely, will be beautifully decorated as a background for the latest automobile creations, which are especially attractive this year,” noted the Republican-News in its Feb.26 edition, which included a special 12-page Auto Show section.

“Automobile dealers expect a boom in their business soon,” the newspaper observed, “anticipating that the thousands of worn-out cars on the highways will be replaced with shiny new ones as business conditions, in general, continue an upturn, and this big auto show was planned in expectation of the boom.”

The dealers elaborately decorated the interior of the Armory, and added an amateur entertainment competition, “to make the event attractive, entertaining, and interesting, not merely a colorless display of merchandise.”

Local entertainers were encouraged to register and compete for cash prizes.

The Thursday opening night feature was “an old-time fiddlers’ contest”; Friday was devoted to harmonica players.

The Saturday contest offered varied forms of musical entertainment, both vocal and instrumental, for individual and group performances.

The final show on Sunday would consist of performances that had won competitions on the preceding three nights.

The Auto Show was open from 1to 10 p.m. each of the four days, with the musical performances beginning at 8:15 p.m.

There was a small admission charge, which did not seem to affect attendance (the newspaper reported “record-breaking crowds,” compared to those at smaller scale auto shows held in 1933 and 1934).

Some of the cars on display at the show bore familiar nameplates — Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge and Ford — but others are visible today only in history’s rear-view mirror.

They included Auburn, DeSoto, Graham, Hudson, LaFayette, LaSalle, Nash, Oldsmobile, Packard, Plymouth, Pontiac, Studebaker and Terraplane.

The Republican-News Auto Show section was packed with advertisements by local car dealers.

“You are invited to inspect the new Master DeLuxe Chevrolet, Aristocrat of Low Price Cars,” proclaimed Key City Chevrolet, whose showroom was located at 354 S. Schuyler Ave.

Hodak Motor Sales, located at 256 E. Station St, advertised the Studebaker Champion’s new “Miracle Ride” suspension with the slogan: “The biggest thrill in the world is to own a Champion.”

The Packard Motor Car Co. purchased a quarter-page advertisement to announce that Yeates & Betourne, at 100 W. Court St., had been appointed as its Kankakee dealer.

The ad noted that the new Packard 120 five-passenger sedan would be displayed at the Auto Show. The sedan, delivered in Kankakee, would cost $1,221 completely equipped.

Given the economic conditions of the time, most dealers were emphasizing their lower-priced vehicles.

George Fortin, located at 421 N. Chicago Ave., offered the LaFayette sedan (“Fine car of the low price field”) beginning at $585.

Jeffers & McBroom, on the city’s South Side at 830 Main St., sold Hudson and Terraplane automobiles. The Terraplane sedan sold for $585; paying $110 more allowed the buyer to step up to a Hudson Six sedan.

The lowest price in the special section was advertised by the Romy Hammes dealership on Indiana Avenue (“opposite courthouse”).

The Ford and Lincoln dealer posted a $495 price for a Ford V-8 sedan.

“Here is a car — low in price, economical to run, and yet built to meet every modern motoring need,” the ad stated.

By today’s standards, the prices seem ridiculously low ... until you realize that, in 1935, the average factory worker earned 55 cents per hour ($22 for a 40-hour workweek), adding up to $1,144 per year.

Apparently, the auto show idea was successful.

On Saturday, March 2, the Republican-News reported that members of the sponsoring auto dealers’ group “report considerable interest in the public in the beautiful new cars on display and report a number of sales have been made from the floor.” A state report issued in 1936 showed that auto sales in Kankakee for the year 1935 totaled more than $2 million.

In 2014, the Kankakee Armory building on North Indiana Avenue changed ownership and became a facility with a different purpose. Who was the new owner, and what was its new purpose?

Answer: The Kankakee Valley Park District purchased the 91-year-old structure and extensively remodeled it to serve as a community recreation center. The center offers a year-round schedule of sports programs, recreational activities, and classes for children and adults.