Kinzinger won't seek 7th term in U.S. House

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who began his national political career from his Manteno home and is now serving his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced through a video Friday he will not seek re-election in 2022.

An outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, Kinzinger, 43, noted in a five-minute video message posted online the “country is in an incredibly perilous time” and he noted the scope of division, not only within Washington, D.C., but across the nation as well.

“I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide,” he said. He said he will continue his political career elsewhere, but was not specific.

He added there is “little to no desire to bridge our difference” within Congress.

He has formed a political organization called Country First, with its aim of supporting candidates who oppose Trump and see him as a threat to democracy.

During his video, Kinzinger said the United States is “poisoned” and that “we must unplug from the mistrust” which has been spread.

In 2009, Kinzinger went from largely a political unknown as he began his campaign to defeat Democrat U.S. Rep. Debbie Halvorson by a 58-42 percent margin to represent the 11th Congressional District in Illinois. The district included Kankakee County and other nearby areas.

Halvorson wound up serving only one 2-year term as a U.S. Rep, from 2009-2011.

Kinzinger was a tireless worker in that campaign. He went on to win five more elections. He left the 11th Congressional District when a new congressional map would have made it very difficult for him to win the race. His former district became part of 2nd Congressional District.

Democrat U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly now serves Kankakee County. Kinzinger went on to run in the 16th District in Illinois in 2013.

Redistricting as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census has once again gone against him.

Kinzinger’s announcement came hours after Democrats in Illinois approved new congressional district maps that put the congressman in the same district as GOP U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a strong supporter of Trump’s who said Friday he plans to seek re-election.

Trump’s influence remains solid with Republican voters and with Kinzinger being a vocal critic of Trump, it would have been most likely difficult to defeat LaHood in the June 28 primary.

Kinzinger has lashed out at the Republican Party since the Jan. 6 incident in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Joe Biden from becoming president.

Kinzinger joined Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, as a member of the House committee investigating the attack.