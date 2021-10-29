ICPHD offering free breast, cervical screenings through program

WATSEKA — Though Breast Cancer Awareness Month is almost over with October, the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) continues to promote and make available breast and cervical exams.

ICPHD partners with the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP) to offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and treatments, including for those who might be concerned about paying for them, according to a ICPHD press release.

Health officials recommend self-screening for breast cancer, which includes breast self-exams to monitor for lumps, discharge, or other changes in skin or breast tissue. Screenings, including clinical exams and mammography, can be provided by a health care provider.

IBCCP provides free breast and cervical screenings for uninsured individuals between the ages of 21-64, according to a press release.

ICPHD notes idividuals may also qualify for assistance if:

• They are over the ages of 64 and do not qualify for Medicare, have no insurance, are underinsured, or have a high deductible

• They have health insurance that doesn’t cover screenings or has a high deductible

• Younger individuals with symptoms or that are considered high risk

• Individuals already diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer may also receive free or low-cost treatment through this program

Call the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815) 432-2483 to learn more about IBCCP.