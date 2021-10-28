Herscher's Wetzel grateful for the town that made him

Dan Wetzel's resume for the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame wasn't the most traditional when he was nominated into the hall as a member of the Class of 2020.

He didn't have a bevy of state championships, or one state championship, for that matter. But for Wetzel, Herscher's head football coach the past 22 seasons, the wins off the field are what allowed him such a successful and respected head coaching career, one that ended when the Tigers exited Seebach Stadium for the final time last Friday night.

"Wins and losses, I was just OK there, but your state championship is when kids enter your program, your hope that they can leave a better person," Wetzel said. "That's always been my goal, and if I've accomplished that, that's great."

And even more, for Wetzel, he was able to do just that in the same town and same school district, Herscher, that raised the 1981 Tigers graduate.

<strong>THE BEGINNING</strong>

After playing linebacker at Southern Illinois University, where he helped the Salukis win the 1983 NCAA Division I-AA national championship, Wetzel spent a brief moment as an assistant coach at Cardondale High School before returning to the area as an assistant at Bradley-Bourbonnais under his former high school coach, fellow hall-of-famer Dean Cappel, while teaching at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

"It was a different challenge, one I had never perceived...it was a different style of teaching and it opened my eyes," Wetzel said of his experience at Shapiro. "My goal was to get into the public school system [as a teacher], and that allowed me to."

That's also when Cappel realized his former pupil was headed towards becoming an excellent instructor in his own right.

"He took his expertise and things he learned at Southern [Illinois] and you could just see that he had developed into a technician, as far as what he picked up playing in college and transferring that to high school kids," Cappel said. "The kids worked hard for Danny but enjoyed being along with him, too.

"In coaching you have to demand a lot, but kids have to look to you as someone can lean on talk to, so for him to be able to have that player-coach relationship was big."

<strong>THE HIGH SCHOOL JOURNEY STARTS</strong>

While coaching at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Wetzel established relationships with other area coaches, including hall-of-fame coach Alec Anderson at Kankakee. That friendship led to Anderson informing Wetzel of a kindergarten-sixth grade PE teacher job in the Kankakee district, one Wetzel took in 1991.

After six seasons serving as Anderson's assistant, Wetzel was promoted to his first head coaching job, with Kankakee, in 1997. After a 2-7 campaign that fall, Wetzel's Kays teams in 1998 and 1999 went a combined 16-5, with a pair of playoff appearances.

Joeron Hill, a 2000 graduate who went onto a career at Northern Illinois University, said that when he tells his sons, Joeron, a 2021 Kankakee graduate and freshman on the Iowa State University football team, and Jyaire, a junior defensive back for the Kays, they can't even believe the stories.

"When I try to tell my kids some of the stories, they don't believe me — they think it must have been impossible, some of the stuff I tell them," Hill said. "We used to compete; it didn't matter if you were 8-foot tall, 3,000 pounds, we were gonna run into you."

<strong>FAMILY MATTERS</strong>

After three overall stellar seasons in Kankakee, Wetzel was presented with the opportunity to return home to Herscher, where he began teaching PE and served under yet another hall-of-famer, John Wakey, for one season before taking the reigns at his alma mater in 2001.

And for Wetzel, the idea for him and his wife and high school sweetheart, Brenda, to raise their daughters, Kayla and Abigail, in a manner where he could be actively involved in the same school district they were beginning their elementary days at, was too good to pass up.

"The thing that made me make the decision to come here is that I knew my daughters would be coming into the district, and as coach, it's hard to be at their events, but if I could get a job here, I could be right at their events after practice," Wetzel said. "The family thing pulled me out here and I don't regret that. Those were valuable times."

For Abigail, a 2013 graduate, the idea of being a high school student where her dad was a well-known teacher and coach wasn't the easiest one, but she quickly learned it was going to be an enjoyable experience.

"Going into freshman year, I wasn't quite sure how things would go as far as going to the same high school that my dad taught and coached at," Abigail said. "But it ended up being a lot of fun and I wouldn't change a thing."

Kayla, a 2010 graduate, wouldn't change much either, except for one day in her dad's athletic training class, when she tore her ACL during a game of handball in what Dan called "one of the lowest moments of my life."

"He came over to me, and he was like, 'you're fine, just get up and walk it off;' he didn't think it was anything serious," Kayla said. "So I got up and I ended up making it through the day with some crutches and an ice pack.

"Finding out that I tore my ACL was the worst news for both my dad and I; I was thinking, 'I can't believe this happened during a simple game of handball with my dad as the teacher.'"

A couple since their own high school days, Brenda got to watch her husband go from high school letterman, to college athlete, to assistant coach, to hall-of-fame head coach. And when considering how much of a family affair it became, it all happened way too fast.

"Time sure does fly when you’re having fun, and we had a lot of fun," Brenda said. "Some of our best times were when our kids,were actively involved at Herscher High School."

<strong>FINDING SUCCESS</strong>

During his daughters' high school years, each of the girls were in the stands for at least two postseason runs during the four-straight years the Tigers made the playoffs from 2007-2010.

But it was the five-year stretch from 2014-2018 that's perhaps provided the most on-field memories for Wetzel as the Tigers' coach. That stretch began in the 2014 season, when the Tigers had the rare opportunity to face an old rival from Wetzel's own playing days, Bishop McNamara, in a first-round Class 4A playoff game the Tigers won 21-18.

"Things fell into place and that whole week we had someone from Herscher come talk to the kids about the McNamara rivalry leading into the game," Wetzel said. "The kids were pumped up, and [McNamara] had a good team, so that was a great win for the program and the [Interstate Eight] Conference."

The Tigers bowed out in the second round that year, and the first round a year later, before back-to-back Class 4A quarterfinals appearances in 2016 and 2017 and a run as a 5-4 team all the way to the Class 3A semifinals in 2018.

Maxx Becker played on the 2017 and 2018 teams, and said that no matter the occasion, his coach always knew exactly what to say to rally the troops.

"That [2018] run is a top memory I have in high school and am glad to be a part of it," Becker said. "I would say his pregame speeches played a major role in the run; they were one of a kind.

"Wetzel always knew what to say to give us the motivation for the game ahead of us no matter the obstacles we were facing."

<strong>CLOSING THE CHAPTER, NOT THE BOOK</strong>

With everything Herscher has provided him and his family, Wetzel said he knew it was time to turn over the keys and allow a new, young coach the same opportunity that he was once given, while leaving the door open to finding a home on a new sideline in some sort of capacity next fall.

"It's a great program and a great school to work for, but I'm satisfied with where I am and where I want to go," Wetzel said. "It's been great to be at Herscher — I went to school here, I lived and raised a family here, it's time for something different."

And if he does indeed end up on a sideline that isn't his familiar post at Seebach Stadium, it may take some getting used to. But Dan Wetzel will always be a Herscher Tiger.

"It really will feel [strange], if that really comes to fruition," Wetzel said. "It would be different for sure, but I leave with no regrets and I just look forward to the future."