56 Riverside employees ask to join vaccination suit

KANKAKEE — The five Riverside Healthcare nurses seeking to continue working for the organization without becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 may be getting some company.

Liberty Justice Center, the law firm representing the three nurses and two nurse practitioners, noted Thursday that 56 additional Riverside employees are seeking to join the lawsuit in the Kankakee County Circuit Court.

The firm said it remains possible other employees will join the suit.

On Monday, Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Nancy Nicholson issued a temporary restraining order for the five nurses who were set to be either fired or suspended by Riverside at week's end for not gaining the vaccination.

The restraining order — which maintains the employees' work status until Nov. 19 — was granted for only those five employees, not for any other staff members who have yet to be vaccinated.

That means other workers facing the vaccination requirement who have been determined by Riverside as unwilling to be vaccinated will be suspended as of this weekend. That circumstance is likely driving people to be part of the temporary restraining order.

Riverside employees required to become vaccinated must move in that direction now to maintain their employment, according to Riverside's vaccination plan, which it <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/riverside-sets-vaccine-compliance-date/article_7fcbae30-09cf-11ec-ba87-0f22f76557d0.html" target="_blank">announced to employees</a> on Aug. 27.

Unvaccinated employees who have not gained a hospital vaccine exemption have just days to get that accomplished. If not, the employees will be placed on a two-week unpaid suspension, according to Riverside's policy. Following that, they will then be fired.

Regarding today's actions, Riverside Healthcare released the following statement:

"We remain unwavering in our belief that requiring our employees to be vaccinated will allow us to provide the safest environment possible to everyone who walks through our doors.

"The criteria we've been using to guide our decisions on exemptions is fair, justified and clearly focused on protecting the health and safety of our patients and workforce."

Liberty Justice said they are requesting an emergency hearing to protect the rights and livelihoods of these additional 56 employees.

A hearing on this emergency order is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

In total, Riverside has 2,913 employees.

Hospital officials noted in their Thursday afternoon statement they are deeply grateful to the vast majority of employees who have received the vaccination.

"It is our sincere hope that those who haven't will take this important step before the deadline on Oct. 31. While we are disappointed that a relatively small number have chosen not to comply with our vaccination policy and, indeed, have attempted to circumvent it, we understand and respect their viewpoint," the hospital statement concluded.

Liberty Justice managing attorney Daniel Suhr stated: "Despite the judge's ruling protecting Riverside nurses from being fired, the healthcare system's leaders have refused to extend the same right to all of its employees.

"The fact that 56 additional Riverside Healthcare workers have stepped forward to join this case shows the need for robust protection for rights of conscience for all employees," Suhr said.

The fate of the temporary restraining order will likely be determined on Nov. 19 when Nicholson will hold a hearing on the nurses' motion for a preliminary injunction to extend protection for the nurses.