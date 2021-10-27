Sheri Schmisek has been battling cancer since 2016

Because breast cancer runs in her family, Sheri Schmisek has always been a proponent of regular checkups and mammograms, even long before the recommended age. In January 2016, she had her regularly scheduled mammogram, which was normal.

Then, in October that year, during a self-exam, she felt a lump on her right breast. For her 50th birthday, Sheri got the news that she had tested positive for breast cancer.

Unfortunately, her kind of cancer was triple negative, and while that sounds like a good thing, it is one of the two worst kinds of cancer to have. And it meant that, for Sheri, fewer targeted treatments were available, she explained.

With more testing, doctors found a “sleeper” under her right breast, which was a different tumor than previously found. Doctors advised her to have a mastectomy. After 20 rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and 33 radiation treatments, Sheri was given a clean bill of health just before Thanksgiving in 2017.

Then, Memorial Day weekend, in 2018, her cancer returned, which was followed by six more months of chemotherapy. Radiation wasn’t an option this time, as treatments don’t allow the same area to be radiated more than once. And again, just before Thanksgiving, she was given a good report.

For yet a third time, in March earlier this year, Sheri was told again that her cancer was back. Surgery followed in April as doctors found one cell which was causing the recurrence, and cancer was growing in a lymph node.

Although she’s endured 53 rounds of chemotherapy and four surgeries, Sheri said the treatments never made her ill enough to miss work. As office manager of a therapy company, she is often able to work from home or even from the recliner in the oncology center hooked to IVs.

“I can’t say enough about the Riverside Cancer Center. They are amazing. They are my ‘framily.’ You know, friends that become family. I am happy to be done with my treatments, but sad not to see my friends,” Sheri said, who finished her last chemotherapy just two weeks ago.