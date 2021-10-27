Erosion, rising river adding to problems for Beckman Harbor

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District still doesn’t know to what extent Beckman Harbor was damaged as a result of heavy rains in early October.

Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director, reported at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting at the Bird Park administration building that a claims adjuster from the Park District Risk Management Agency and a marine engineer inspected the harbor on Wednesday.

“We do not have any further information from the insurance company at this time,” she said.

The dock on the north wall of Beckman Harbor collapsed into the water after heavy rains on Oct. 2 inundated Kankakee. All boats have been removed from the harbor. The park district property is insured through PDRMA, and there’s a $1,000 deductible.

Heitz said all the docks have been removed from the harbor with the exception of the middle row strip which is anchored by 50-pound barrels of concrete. She added that the ground surrounding the harbor is continuing to erode from heavy rains, and that exacerbates the problem.

“And the river is coming up, and it’s just getting worse and worse,” she said. “We’re hoping for the best with that.”

Board president Ray Eads asked Heitz if she could talk to the PDRMA engineer about recommendations to combat the erosion problem. She said she would inquire about what can be done.

“We do have to do something,” Heitz said. “I need them to compile their report first. It’s only been a week.”

<strong>MANAGEMENT CONTRACT</strong>

The district is also continuing discussions of a settlement agreement with Rink Management Services Corp., the management company based in Mechanicsville, Va., that had been running Splash Valley Aquatic Park and Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. RMSC began managing both facilities in April, but the contract was mutually terminated on Sept. 15.

RMSC has claimed that the park district owes it $99,000. The park district hired the accounting firm Lauterbach & Amen LLC, of Naperville, to do an audit. It’s unclear when an agreement will be reached.