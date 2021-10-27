Dr. Hofman finds support in family and friends during cancer battle

She woke up really early that morning. She loaded her 4-year-old daughter in the rental car she was driving due to a previous car accident, and she needed to get the rental back to Toledo, Ohio — a four-hour trip.

Out onto the freeway, Dr. Laurie Hofman soon determined that the roads were too icy to make the trip. She turned the car around and headed for home — but she was angry. Still upset about the circumstances, she decided to change clothes and yanked her arm out of her sweatshirt. There, in that fit of anger, she so happened to brush against her breast where she felt a lump.

Hofman had always gotten her regular mammograms. Although there had been some visible calcifications, which meant re-testing every six months instead of every 12, her results had been normal. The lump, she reasoned, must be a clogged milk duct, so she contacted a local La Leche League leader, who offered some suggestions. When the lump didn’t resolve itself in a few weeks, Hofman knew it was time to seek a doctor’s help.

Her doctor ordered a mammogram and ultrasound. She was admittedly in denial and didn’t tell her husband, Mike, or close friends about the lump. Only the LLL leader and her doctor knew of her situation.

At the cancer center, her mammogram was taking longer than usual, and then she was ushered into a consult room.

“I knew there was more going on. Usually, they just pop out and say, ‘Everything is good, you can go.’ I hadn’t even told my husband and I’m sitting in that consult room all by myself,” she recalled.

The radiologist advised her to make an appointment with a surgeon.

“It was a lot to take in. I was all by myself. I went to my car and called my husband and said, ‘You need to meet me at the hospital.’ He came to the hospital and expected worse case scenario, and I said, ‘It looks like breast cancer.’

“If I can give anyone advice, don’t try to do this alone. You need your family and friends for support,” she said.

Realizing the mistake of not confiding in her friends, she rectified it by being honest when friends and family began to ask what they could do to help.

“From that point on I had decided that I wasn’t going to keep this to myself. I needed that additional support,” she said.

Hofman created a Google shareable document where she listed what her family needed. It listed everything from yard work, to housework, to walking their dog, to care packages and transportation for her young daughter Kathryn, a hand-held shower head, a chest freezer for freezer meal prep, an extra car seat and, of course, prayers.

“At first it felt awkward to put those requests out there, but after doing so, several friends and family members expressed their gratitude for this constantly changing and easily accessible list. They told me that they were glad to know exactly what they could do to support us throughout my treatments. I was surprised to hear that we were blessing <em>them</em> by allowing them the opportunity to bless us. As a family, we learned how to say, ‘Yes, thank you,’ instead of ‘No, we are fine,’ to offers of support,” Hofman said.

One friend organized a meal train, while another planned a T-shirt fundraiser.

“At first I didn’t want to accept that, but I realized that my family needs this support, and this is how we are going to get through this,” she remembered.

Hofman, who serves as director of curriculum for the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies at Olivet Nazarene University, started her own Facebook support group and soon friends joined her cause from all across the country and Canada.

After being diagnosed in January 2019, Hofman spent most of that year in treatment. Chemotherapy from March to July overseen by Annabelle Veerapaneni, MD, was followed by a double mastectomy, which was followed by radiation with Alex Herskovic, MD.

“I can’t say enough good things about those in the cancer center. They are just great. Knowing that I would be supported by those nurses and doctors was an incredible blessing. They have a very hard job to do, but they do it well,” she added.