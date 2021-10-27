Calendar of events: Oct. 27-Nov. 3

<strong>Oct. 29</strong>

<strong>KCHD Lunch & Learn</strong>

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and KCHD is offering Zoom presentation from noon to 1 p.m. with Julie Larsen from the Kankakee County Health Department who will give training on recognizing someone who is overdosing and how to administer Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray.

<strong>» Login: <a href="http://bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21" target="_blank">bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21</a>; Meeting ID: 848 1647 6090 and passcode: 470997</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Kankakee State Park Visitor’s Center offers a guided interpretative hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the park’s main entrance.

<strong>» More info: adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Aroma Park Fish Fry</strong>

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 — located at 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee — will host a Fish Fry Dinner. Dinner includes fried tilapia, french fries, coleslaw and dinner roll. The cost is $9 per plate or $8.50 for seniors.

<strong>» More info: 815-939-9438</strong>

<strong>Mall-O-Ween</strong>

At 5 p.m., there will be a trick-or-treat event at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by mall tenants and will end when the candy runs out. No costume contest this year.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-4241</strong>

<strong>BooBash: A Kids’ Halloween Extravaganza</strong>

Costume contest, food, games and special guests. $10 per person. Event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, Kankakee

<strong>» Info: <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Community Park (209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park), there will be a screening of “The Addams Family” (PG-13). The free family event includes popcorn and hotdogs. Bring blankets and chairs. Pop and water will be available for purchase.

<strong>» More info: 815-465-6531</strong>

<strong>Spooky Skate</strong>

Starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, skate the night away (if you dare) and dress to impress in a Halloween costume to enter the costume contest.

<strong>» More info: 815-939-1946</strong>

<strong>Oct. 30</strong>

<strong>1st Ward Neighborhood CleanUp</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a 1st Ward neighborhood street clean-up. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Auto Lab, located at 382 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Coffee, donuts, water, bags and gloves will be provided.

<strong>» More info: support@citykankakee-il.gov</strong>

<strong>Zonta Empowerment Walk</strong>

Zonta’s Empowerment Walk to support survivors at 10 a.m. at Kankakee Civic Auditorium grounds, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» More info: zontakankakee@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Bordertown Hauntings</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Momence, visit Main Street for trick-or-treating downtown, costume contests for kids, families and pets, cookie and pumpkin decorating, hayrides, spooky storytelling, reptile show, petting zoo and much more.

<strong>» More info: 815-472-3861; <a href="http://mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>

<strong>Trunk-or-Treat in Pembroke</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m., C.A.R.E.S & Ladies of Pembroke will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event in the Lorenzo R. Smith parking lot, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park. Costumes are encouraged. Additionally, a flu and COVID vaccine clinic will be held on-site.

<strong>Dinner with the Old Bags</strong>

At 5 p.m., the Woman’s Club of Kankakee will host a fundraiser at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The evening will include a silent auction and entertainment; there will also be a cash bar. Tickets are $40 per person and all proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations.

<strong>» More info: 815-295-1321 or 815-715-8405</strong>

<strong>Monster Mash & Costume Party</strong>

From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St, Bourbonnais, is hosting a party for ages 2 to 8. Make a trick-or-treat bag, decorate a fake pumpkin, play games and trick-or-treat through the museum. Registration is required 24 hours before the program and is $14.

<strong>» 815-933-9905, <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a></strong>

<strong>Steam Hollow Halloween Bash</strong>

At 6 p.m., Steam Hollow Brewing Co. at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, in Manteno is hosting a Halloween bash. Food will be available from Mia Bellas Wood Fired Pizza. At 8 p.m., there will be a live performance by the band Anthem, and then a costume contest will be judged.

<strong>Murder in the BC Mansion — Mystery Dinner</strong>

At 7 p.m., The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, invites you to take part in a ‘20s Speakeasy WhoDunit. The evening begins with appetizers and mingling with guests and cast. The cast are seated amongst attendees and dinner is served throughout the play. During the meal a murder is committed. It’s up to diners to figure out WhoDunit! Tickets are $59.95.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/MysteryDinnerBCH" target="_blank">bit.ly/MysteryDinnerBCH</a></strong>

<strong>NABVETS Halloween Party</strong>

At 8 p.m., the National Association for Black Veterans will be hosting a Halloween costume party at the NABVETS Veteran Center’s blue building, 13161 East Central Ave., Pembroke Township. There is a $10 cover charge and there will be contests, raffles and prizes.

<strong>» More info: <a href="http://facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84" target="_blank">facebook.com/nabvetspembroke84</a></strong>

<strong>Classic Horror Movie Night</strong>

At 8 p.m., the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of “Frankenstein” (1931). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.

<strong>» More info: adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Oct. 31</strong>

<strong>RVAR Annual Vendor Fair</strong>

At 11 a.m., River Valley Animal Rescue will host a vendor fair to benefit the shelter. The event will be at 710 S West St., Peotone. There will be up to 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and more, plus raffles, lunch and trick-or-treating for kids.

<strong>» 815-507-5007</strong>

<strong>Nov. 3</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

<strong>» Register: 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910</strong>

3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31

The Braidwood Lions Club will be under the Lions Pavilion in Braidwood City Park serving up free hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot chocolate and lemonade will be provided. The Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council 1574 will also be joining us to pass out free Halloween treats for the kids. All while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

>> 815-791-8093, <a href="http://braidwoodlionsclub.org" target="_blank">braidwoodlionsclub.org</a>