Bourbonnais School Board revisits letter asking for local control

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board revisited the signing of a letter asking state officials for local control in school decisions Tuesday after a board member asked to change her vote.

The board voted unanimously during its Sept. 28 meeting to sign onto the letter, which was created by a group of Illinois school leaders called “Make It Local” that formed to push back against state mandates in education.

The letter was published Sept. 18 as an editorial in the Daily Journal, at which time Superintendent Adam Ehrman and school leaders from 84 other districts had signed it.

Board President Jayne Raef said that board member Priscilla Dwyer, who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, asked if she could reverse her vote because she mistook what the vote was for at the previous meeting.

Dwyer was unavailable for comment Tuesday evening.

“She indicated she desired neither to be included in the board’s signature nor be included with her individual name,” Raef said. “This is highly irregular after a vote by the board in a public forum. I can tell you without hesitation, in my 15 years of board governance, I have never seen anything like that.”

Raef said that, as it would be wrong to change votes out of the public eye on something that has already been voted on in public, the board would vote on it again.

The tally this time was 5-1, with board member Betsy Keller voting against it.

However, Monday’s vote differed in that members who voted in favor of signing the letter would be signing their individual names, rather than the school board as a whole giving its stamp of approval.

Members that did not wish to sign, including Keller and Dwyer, are not going to be signing their names, Raef said.

Keller said that she misunderstood the Sept. 28 vote as well; she thought they were voting to give their approval for Ehrman to sign onto the letter.

Keller said that while she is in favor of getting more control, she has reread the letter many times and found portions of it to be “a bit hyperbolic” and that it did not make specific enough arguments.

“We all want to show the community that we hear their concerns and we’re listening,” she said. “For me, that means pivoting to things that are within our control, because there are plenty of areas where we can make a real difference.”

Board member Kelly Dunnil said she wanted the board to reiterate that it is not asking for permission to not comply with the mask mandate by asking for local control.

“That has been a lot of the feedback that we got, that the focus was about masks, and that is not the case,” Dunnil said. “I just want to say that publicly; it’s not just about wearing masks, it’s about getting to make decisions for our students because that’s what we were elected to do.”

Board members who voted to sign their names to the letter included Raef, Dunnil, Stephan Moulton, Nicole McCarty and Erika Young.

The Bradley Elementary School Board also recently voted to sign onto the letter along with its Superintendent Scott Goselin.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board and Superintendent Matt Vosberg discussed signing the letter, as well as possibly writing their own letter, at a recent meeting, but did not take a vote.