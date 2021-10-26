Kankakee schools report updated COVID-19 numbers

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board heard an update on the school district’s COVID-19 numbers during its Monday meeting.

Superintendent Genevra Walters reported that 101 students and 30 adults have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year.

That’s an increase of 27 cases in about two weeks.

At the previous board meeting Oct. 12, the COVID-19 report showed that 77 students and 27 adults had tested positive.

While positive cases have continued to tick up, the number of individuals in quarantine has decreased.

As of Monday, there are 60 students and one adult in the district currently in quarantine, down from 113 students and three adults in quarantine as of the Oct. 12 meeting.

Quarantine numbers leapt to 475 students last month when the entire Kankakee High School freshman class was included in the count.

The freshman class returned Sept. 30.

“Our numbers are significantly going down, and I actually think that it helps a lot to have regular testing and the vaccination requirement,” Walters said. “I know that it’s controversial, but I think that has contributed to our ability to catch positive cases before they come into the building.”

Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent for human resources, also noted that the district is following Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate for school employees to either be vaccinated or submit to frequent testing.

Fountain said the district’s health clinic has been providing tests for employees every Friday at Kankakee Junior High and King Middle School, with one session in the morning and one in the afternoon.

So far, about 170 staff members have been opting to do their weekly testing through the district’s health clinic, she said.

Others have opted to do their testing through other pharmacies or testing facilities, she added.