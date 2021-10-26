Bradley hires streetscape design firm

BRADLEY — Bradley continues its push for a transformation of the village.

On Monday, the Bradley Village Board hired the well-known design company Hitchcock Design Group to begin preliminary engineering on streetscape improvements along Illinois 50 (Kinzie Avenue).

The board OK’d the $29,500 expense by a unanimous vote.

The village board also approved a state grant request seeking $3 million to go along with $3 million the village is dedicating to the streetscape project.

If all pieces fall into place during the next several months, work could begin along Illinois 50 by summer 2022, village officials noted. The project would take several years to complete, they added.

Mayor Mike Watson said after the board meeting the streetscape improvements would consist of lighting upgrades, retention pond upgrades, street medians developments, decorative brick paving installations at intersections and way-finding signs, among other improvements.

Village finance director Rob Romo said, “When people come into Bradley, we want them to know it.”

The village is looking to dramatically enhance about 5 miles of streetscape along Illinois 50, West Broadway Street and Kennedy Drive in an effort to enhance its appeal to current and future residents, businesses and visitors.

About six weeks ago, the village hired Convention Sports & Leisure International LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn., to complete a market demand and opportunities analysis on the same area.

As part of the creation of this recently adopted business district, the board also included a 1-percentage-point sales tax increase — from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — for the 913 commercial parcels within this 1,187-acre boundary. The additional sales tax, to be collected over a 23-year period beginning Jan. 1, is targeted to help fund prospective property improvements.