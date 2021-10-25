French Heritage Society donates $16K to log schoolhouse

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify who presented the grant at the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner in September.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — The project to rebuild the Bourbonnais Grove log schoolhouse now has even more financial support thanks to a grant from the French Heritage Society.

The $16,000 grant was announced by Lisa Kahn, co-chair of the FHS Chicago chapter, during Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner in September.

Also in attendance were chapter co-chair Pascale Kichler, Sylvette Nicolini and Aline Silberg.

Jennifer Herlein, the organization’s executive director, sent a letter confirming that its board approved the $16,000 grant.

In announcing the grant, Herlein said Kahn and Kichler, “advocated for this and explained what an important part of their efforts on the French Heritage Corridor Bourbonnais represents.”

The French Heritage Society, based in Paris and New York City, has a mission to promote “l’amitie” (which is French for friendship) between the U.S. and France, to raise funds for restoration projects in France and the U.S. and to provide educational exchange and internship opportunities for university students in France and the U.S.

“The project is part of our 40th anniversary grants and will be supported by all chapters and a private donor,” Herlein said.