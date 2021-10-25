Apartment dwellers vying for the attention of trick-or-treaters

GRANT PARK — It always seems to play out that certain residences entertain droves of trick-or-treaters, while others have full bowls of candy left over every year.

Grant Park resident Kelly Gannon wanted to change that for her family and neighbors this year.

Gannon lives in an apartment building at 501 S. Maple St., which usually is not much of a draw for kids seeking candy on Halloween, she said.

With trick-or-treat hours being only a short window, costume-clad youngsters typically pass by their side of the street all together.

“There’s only so much kids can walk and get to before it’s time to head back home,” she said. “For our side, they usually just cross over and go to where there’s houses lined up.”

With the help of fiancé Paul Mumm and neighbors Bridget Turngren, Fred White, Jessica Moore and Brandon Elderworth, Gannon got to work setting up the lawn to wow the neighborhood kids, crafting a spooky scene from everyday items around the house and supplies from a quick trip to the hardware store.

PVC pipe, chicken wire, garbage bags and even recycled cat litter buckets went into the display, which includes creepy human figures, flying ghosts, and a mock car crash with skeletons.

Gannon used two days she had off work to get a good portion of the display done and slowly added things here and there. She was finally satisfied with how everything looked in about a week.

While she typically decorates her home for Halloween, Gannon said that this year she “really wanted to decorate big.”

Last year’s Halloween felt like the start of a new tradition, as it was the first social celebration Gannon enjoyed with family and friends after months of lockdown, she recalled.

Halloween will also be special this year because Gannon’s sister, a big fan of the holiday, will be in town from Louisiana, so she does not want to disappoint.

The big to-do over Halloween is also about getting the other apartment kids on the block and her children’s classmates in on the fun, she said. She has two children, Addison, 8, and Clark, 5.

“With Grant Park being so small, we wanted to show their classmates, too, that, ‘Hey, we’re over here. Come visit us over here!’”

Kelly Gannon and her neighbors invite children to 501 S. Maple St. in Grant Park during the village's official trick-or-treat hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. See all local trick-or-treat hours here.