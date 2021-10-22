Another $570,000 in COVID funds receive first-round approval

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee gave first-round approval to 12 requests totaling more than $570,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting Thursday at the county administration building.

Included in the requests were a park district, small businesses, local government departments and several nonprofit organizations. All requests must receive final approval by the full county board, which next meets Nov. 9.

The most pressing request that was approved was $156,854 to repair and replace a sewer lift station on Main Street in Hopkins Park. It includes pumps, rails, an electric panel and associated components as well as a lift station bypass.

The pump has been inoperable for more than a month.

“I appreciate the board for considering this request,” said board member Sam Payton, who is also the Pembroke Township supervisor. “It’s a needed request. It is an emergency, but it’s not the county emergency; it’s a Pembroke Township emergency. We have waste that is backing up as I speak. And we need to get this work done as fast as we can. I will be meeting with [Intergovernmental Agreement] this afternoon to clear up any labor responsibility of Kankakee County.”

Board member Steven Hunter said it was a pragmatic decision by the county to approve the request.

“This governmental unit is working with an under-served community in this particular instance,” he said. “There has been substantial interface with the chairman and the mayor of the village of Hopkins Park, and the duly elected township supervisor, Mr. Payton, on this particular matter. It’s a public health situation. ... I’m just really pleased because [the county] is taking this proactive approach and addressing this particular matter.”

Other fund requests and the amount approved were:

• Momence Park District, $5,000 for lost revenue

• Chiropractic Associates of Kankakee, $5,000 for lost revenue

• Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, $5,000 for lost revenue

• Good Shepherd Manor, $10,000

• Chatterbox Cafe in Bradley, $5,000 for lost revenue

• Options Center for Independent Living in Bourbonnais, $5,000 for ramp assistance program for residents

• Garden of Prayer Youth Center in Kankakee, $5,000 for broadband internet services

• Child Network of Bradley, $5,000 for lost funds

• Kankakee County Recorder’s Office, $48,000 for digital indexing and roller shelving for books

• 21st Judicial Circuit Court, $6,100 for rental of Knights of Columbus space for juror assembly

• Kankakee County Circuit Clerk, $315,000 for digital conversion of about 1,895 boxes of court case files

The Board capped the nongovernment requests at $10,000 or $5,000 (50 percent match) if the business or agency was located in a municipality that also received ARPA funds. The board also will reconsider its policy at next week’s executive committee meeting on the 50 percent match if the nonprofit serves people outside of its municipality.

Among this batch of approvals, those affected are Garden of Prayer Youth Center, Options Center for Independent Living and the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, which all serve residents throughout the county.

“We don’t have an official policy that spells it out,” board chairman Andy Wheeler said. “We didn’t consider that when we started, and I think it is a consideration. There is a delineation because where are the services that they provide, where are they directed?”

If the policy is revised, then those nonprofits could be approved for the full $10,000 when the full board makes the final approval.

