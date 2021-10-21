Rowe asks in surge of crime: 'Where are our parents?'

KANKAKEE — Police have been questioned. Mayors have been cited. Prosecutors have been challenged. All in regard to the scope of the problem with juvenile law-breakers.

A group noticeably absent from that collection of people being queried, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said, is the one closest — or at least the group that should be closest — to these offenders: the parents.

Rowe did not omit that group when he talked about the work to stop the cycle of crime which is plaguing this region.

He said no amount of after-school mentoring programs or special fishing clubs will abate this crime cycle if the parents aren’t involved in the lives of these children who eventually become entangled with law enforcement.

Speaking at Wednesday’s “2021 State of the County” breakfast presented by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Rowe asked a simple question of those gathered at the Knights of Columbus banquet room.

“Where are our parents?” he asked. “It’s time to start calling them out. It’s time to start pushing back. We have to start holding the parents accountable.”

After the two-hour program, the two-term state’s attorney expounded on his comments which pointed the finger of crime problems squarely at parenting — or more correctly — the lack of parenting.

“Where are these parents when their kids are out until 2 or 3 in the morning? When kids are out shooting up the community?” he asked. “Parents have the ability to prevent this. They are not taking their jobs seriously. It’s my opinion that many of these parents are actually empowering kids doing this.”

He pointed to known residences of gang members where parents do battle with law enforcement, preventing them from getting to the source of neighborhood or community-wide crimes.

Rowe noted there are civil liability laws that can be used to deal with some of these matters, but there is no criminal laws to hold these problem residents accountable for the damage they are bringing to the front doors of others.

It will take action in Springfield to create such a vehicle needed to grab the attention of parents, he said.

In the most basic of terms, Rowe said these problematic young residents — in which he estimated are fewer that 15 — “are simply not being raised by their parents.”

He estimated this group of minors are likely causing 90 percent of the area’s shooting incidents.

He said some aspect of this can leave someone scratching their head.

“You know, we can hold parents accountable for not getting their kids to school, but we can’t hold them accountable when their kids are shooting up the neighborhood,” he said.

“These parents are simply AWOL, and we can’t make a parent be a parent,” he said. “But let’s make a law to make them accountable for their children’s actions.”

Without such a law, he said, the enabling behavior will continue and will likely grow.

“Right now, there is no accountability,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

Excerpts from the presentations of all speakers at Wednesday's "State of the County" event.

<strong>Mike Downey, Kankakee County sheriff</strong>

Reported the sheriff department is back to 51 officers, a significant increase since a low of 43 due to budget cuts of a few years ago. Downey noted the ideal manpower for the department — which is responsible for 635 square miles of patrol and some 34,000 residents — is 60.

<strong>John Bevis, Kankakee County Health Department administrator</strong>

If there has been one public official busier than anyone else in the past year-plus time frame, it would be Bevis. At the forefront of Kankakee County's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bevis continues his push to bring up the county's approximate 43 percent COVID vaccination rate.

Bevis joked about his decision to work in public health. "Work at the health department, they say. You'll have fun, they say."

<strong>Nicole Smolkovich, Community Foundation of the Kankakee River Valley director</strong>

Smolkovich has eyes on the present day, but she is very much looking to protect the region's future as well.

She noted between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there could be as much as $4 billion changing hands in the next decade due to inheritance from parents to children.

Smolkovich said a recent study indicated if just 5 percent of the 10-year transfer of wealth is captured by community endowments, an estimated fund of $199 million could be established here.

<strong>Tim Nugent, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County president/CEO</strong>

While the pandemic certainly impacted every community across the country, Nugent noted Kankakee County faired better than most due to its large number of essential manufacturers.

Nugent also noted the region has done well in the past five years in terms of capital investment with some $2.2 billion being plugged into the economy.

"People continue to make large investments. They see opportunity. They see opportunity to make money."

<strong>Ladonna Russell, Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board director</strong>

With more than 3,500 unemployed people in Kankakee County and with more job openings than that here, Russell explained it is quite the puzzle to get the unemployed to fill those positions.

"There are some great opportunities."

<strong>Staci Wilken, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director</strong>

After working out of her spare bedroom for much of the past 12 months as the pandemic forced the organization to vacate its office, Wilken noted the organization is in a new location in downtown Kankakee and more importantly, the CVB is back to full staff.

In addition to herself, the organization has Nicole Gavin as office and retail operations manager; Kathy Lee, sales manager; Meegan Massey, marketing coordinator; and Mileen Joines, finance manager.

<strong>Chad Miller, Kankakee County Farm Bureau director</strong>

A strong harvest could pump a significant amount of revenue into the local economy and investment opportunities within Kankakee County's ag community.

Miller said yields are coming in strong — at least those which have been gathered before the series of storms prevented area farmers from harvesting — and corn and soybean prices are high.

<strong>Ashley Villarreal, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce executive director</strong>

Villarreal has been at the helm for the chamber only since May 24, but the chamber's fourth director since the spring of 2020 is already working to bring in new members.

Villarreal noted membership dues provide the lifeblood to the organization and she is working to bring membership back into the high 300s to low 400s in the coming months.