Officer falls ill while investigating crash

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee police officer became ill while investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon on East Court Street.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said the officer was treated at a local hospital. The name of the officer has not been released.

Passwater said Wednesday that the cause of the officer's illness has not been determined.

The driver of the vehicle at Tuesday's crash scene was believed to have overdosed, Passwater said. She was revived using Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.