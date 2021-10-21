KPD wins best-decorated at downtown trunk-or-treat

Over 2,000 people dressed up in costume and walked around Festival Square Sunday to take part in Halloween Downtown’s trunk-or-treat event. The event spanned across Schuyler Avenue and in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot.

Vendors, food, music and games were available throughout the day, and from noon to 3 p.m. was filled with trunk-or-treat fun. The Kankakee Police Department won the prize for best-decorated trunk setup. Officer Melvina Calvin excitedly accepted the award — $100 in coupons for Local Bites Delivery.

The KPD’s setup was campsite-themed, and featured a tissue paper-based bonfire and a kiddie pool of plastic fish. The event was presented by Rotary 609, and Rotary member and Halloween Downtown organizer Amy Laws presented Calvin with the prize.