Electrical fire halts production at Armstrong plant

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A small electrical fire at the Armstrong plant Thursday afternoon halted production, according to Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the plant located near the intersection of Brookmont Boulevard and North Hobbie Avenue (Illinois Route 50), according to LaRoche.

The fire was in an electrical panel on a production line that controlled the ovens/heating elements that bake the tile, LaRoche said.

Ventilation was required, and no injuries were reported.