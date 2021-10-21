County board member: New district maps disproportionately affect minorities

Although the new redistricting map for the 28 county board member districts was approved at the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, one board member says he isn’t happy with how the districts were drawn.

Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Democrat who represents District 18, said the process was “vindictive.”

With the new districts, six current board members will now be in three of the new districts.

Tinker Parker, who represents District 5, and Janis Peters, who now represents District 8, will both be in District 5 for next year’s primary election.

In addition, Snipes and Kimberly Hudson, who represents District 15, will both be in District 15 next year.

Larry Kerkstra, who represents District 21, will now be in the same district as Heather Bryan in District 23 in Bourbonnais. Both Kerkstra and Bryan are Democrats.

“The only districts affected by this map are minorities and/or minorities in the minority party,” Snipes wrote in a news release he sent to the Daily Journal. “While we approved the map based upon the census count in the respective county districts, we never approved the redistricting boundary lines as they were not in our agenda packets.”

After census data was released in August, the redistricting committee met on Sept. 15 to redraw the districts that were originally drawn in June. The board then unanimously approved by a 23-0 vote the new map on Oct. 12. Snipes was present and voted for approval.

“There was an opportunity for people to make a comment on the matter,” said board member Steven Hunter, a Democrat who represents District 17. “There’s still an opportunity to make modifications. There was information provided at the meetings.”

Hunter, who also was on the redistricting committee, said members were apprised of the new district boundaries.

“People were aware of that, and they voted for it,” he said. “Now there’s a concern, and I understand the concern.”

Snipes said he was unaware that he was in the same district as Hudson until he read it in a story in the Daily Journal on Oct. 14.

“If I had known that, there would’ve been more conversation about that at the board meeting,” he said.

Kerkstra also said he had heard talk of the change but was waiting on confirmation.

“It’s one of those things,” he said. “It was going to be redistricted to even out the population numbers.”

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at the redistricting meeting that population loss in Kankakee and growth in the northern part of the county forced the changes in the boundaries.

“This is straight data from the census,” he said.

Snipes said in the newly created districts, white women have been paired against each other and a Black man is paired against a Black woman. It “reduces the amount of minority representation on this board from seven to five of 28 county board members,” he said.

“While the majority party claims total innocence by crediting this disparity and gerrymandering to computer generated data, I am of the opinion that a computer that has the brains of an amoeba was manipulated by an arbitrary and capricious human source,” Snipes said in the release.

When reached by phone on Wednesday, Snipes said that he’s going to run for re-election in District 18 and also run for Illinois state representative in District 79 in the Democratic primary in 2022.

Looking ahead to the election in 2022, Hunter said with all 28 seats up for election, potential candidates can challenge for representation.

“I hope we would gain some seats for Democrats,” he said. “There are 20 Republicans and one Libertarian [on the board].”

Hunter is hopeful some Democrats would run against Republicans in the election next year.

“I’m encouraging competition in the 28 districts that are all up for re-election,” he said.

The recent census data showed a loss of 3,000 residents in Kankakee, which could’ve lost a district within the county board, but the redistricting committee wanted to maintain its balance of demographics.

Snipes also contends in his news release that Illinois’ strength is its diversity. In the most recent election the county board added two women, one white and one Black, and he said the board’s new boundaries are in violation of state and federal laws.

“We’re challenging the map because it eliminates minorities, and the Voting Rights Act prohibits that,” he said on Wednesday.

In his news release, Snipes wrote: “As the senior member of this Board, I am not asking, requesting or begging you or like-minded individual to preserve the minority districts of this county, I’m demanding it.”