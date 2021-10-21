College Church gets remodel, expansion

BOURBONNAIS — After a five-year construction project, College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais will unveil its remodel and expansion to the community on Sunday.

There will be dedication ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. during worship services. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:10 a.m. on the new plaza at the church, which is located at 200 University Ave.

Aubry Maxson, director of communications for the church, said the project had several goals. The first was to remodel the kitchen and cafe that is “heavily used” by Olivet Nazarene University students. Maxson explained that while College Church is separate from the university, students often park in the church’s lot and walk through the building to get to campus.

Maxson also mentioned that the church originally had a small entrance and the cross-shaped sanctuary had three transepts that didn’t connect. With the expansion, the entire front of the building was taken out and a new foyer and entrance area were built to connect all three transepts.

A transept is either of the two parts forming the arms of the cross shape, projecting at right angles from the nave, which is the central part of a church building.

While a number of churches — both local and national — have either shrunken in size or closed altogether in recent years, Senior Pastor Dr. Mark Quanstrom spoke of College Church’s growth.

“Not all churches are shrinking,” he said. “In fact, half of our congregation has come in the last few years. We have new attenders each week, our children’s ministry is growing, and we have expanded to two worship services.”

Quanstrom continued, “We embarked on this project at College Church five years ago with the goal of making the building more accessible to all. We raised the money prior to building it so that we would not be burdening the church with debt.”

The church’s new foyer provides a new entrance to the children’s area where there is a worship room for children.

“This new addition provides more space and room for hospitality and fellowship, children’s worship and play, and Bible studies and quiet contemplation,” he said. “The completed project has exceeded our expectations and we feel the building expresses to all that ‘You are welcome here.’”

