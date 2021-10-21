BBCHS air quality project would eliminate 1948-era boilers

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 is looking to get started on a project that would bring the high school from roughly 40 percent to fully air conditioned after two or three summers’ work.

At a meeting last week, the BBCHS School Board gave approval for the district to solicit bids for one phase of HVAC and air quality upgrades.

The work to take place over the summer of 2022 would include adding new heating, ventilation and air conditioning to both levels of the original 1948 wing and to classrooms on each floor of the 1973 addition.

“This would air condition that space,” Chief School Business Official Chris Hammond told the board. “We would also then, we would really be able to kill our 1948 boilers, and we would no longer have steam heat from those two boilers servicing that area.”

The estimated cost for the upgrades to these spaces would be $2.4 million for construction, plus $183,600 in architect/engineer fees, for a total of $2,583,000, according to the district’s architecture firm Bright Architecture.

Also during last week’s meeting, the board approved a resolution to issue $6 million working cash fund bonds in order to fund the HVAC work to take place over the next two to three summers.

Federal COVID-19 aid (ESSER funds) will also cover some of the costs, along with money from the district’s fund balances.

Hammond noted that there would be no increase to the tax levy required to fund the project, and that the levy would remain “relatively flat.”

“It’s an opportunity for our community to air condition the building, where in the past we were looking at referenda and things like that,” he said. “It’s a great fix and it’s a positive for the district.”

Superintendent Matt Vosberg noted after the meeting that about 40 percent of the building is currently air conditioned.

“It would take probably two summers of work, possibly three, and we should be at about 100 percent air conditioned,” he said.

Vosberg also noted that students, faculty and parents were “pretty unanimous” in a survey asking how the district should use its ESSER dollars that air quality and air conditioning were high priorities.