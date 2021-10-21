AMITA Health splits; St. Mary's remains with Ascension

KANKAKEE — The parent organization for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee is splitting, and the Kankakee hospital and its affiliated locations here once again will become part of Ascension.

News regarding the breakup was made public Thursday.

It was reported AdventHealth and Ascension — joined in 2015 — have decided to end their partnership, in which they were operating as AMITA Health, a network of 19 Illinois hospitals.

AMITA spokesman Tim Nelson told The Journal there will be more information to share as decisions are made and communicated across the organization. The timeline of the separation has not been stated.

AMITA noted there will be no disruption to patient care during the transition.

Formerly known as Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, the Kankakee hospital joined Ascension in 2018 when Presence Health was acquired by Ascension and became part of the merger under AMITA.

When the merger between AdventHealth and Ascension took place, AMITA Health, based in Lisle, became one of the largest hospital systems in Illinois. AMITA Health became the third largest healthcare system in Illinois in terms of revenue, behind only Advocate Aurora Health and Northwestern Medicine.

The Kankakee hospital along West Court Street has a workforce of about 760, according to an AMITA spokesperson.

In an AMITA news release issued Thursday, the organization stated leadership of both sponsoring networks determined that going forward separately is in their “collective best interest in order to more nimbly meet the changing needs and expectations” in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

According to published reports, sites that were formerly part of Alexian Brothers Health System and Presence Health, such as St. Mary’s, will be integrated with Ascension. Other sites will become part of AdventHealth.