Proposed development topic of discussion at Hopkins Park board meeting

HOPKINS PARK — A proposed housing development in Pembroke Township that includes retail, commercial and entertainment will be up for discussion at Thursday’s Hopkins Park board meeting.

Antonio Givens is looking to build a $9.2 million housing/retail development on a 5-acre plot of land he owns on East 13000South Road about a quarter-mile south of Hopkins Park’s village limits.

The Chicago resident is the owner of Ernest Givens Development, which is named after his late father.

He said he plans to attend Thursday’s meeting.

“I will listen to what is said,” Givens said. “I want to make a difference in the community.”

The development would have 31 townhomes, each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Of the 31 townhomes, 20 percent (six units) would be dedicated to low-income subsidized housing.

The development — which Givens said would be solar-powered — would also include a community center, a small bank, restaurant and retail store. Givens, 39, says he has secured a loan and federal grants to finance the project.

Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge said he would like to see the development built but on the east side of the village. He has in mind the former site of a prison that the state pulled the plug on due to the state’s budget troubles nearly 20 years ago. The village is leasing the 137-acre site, which already has sewer and water service, from the state.

Hodge said discussion of Givens’ proposed development would take place during the “Mayor’s Remarks” portion of the meeting.

“Before that, I have to see if the trustees would like to move forward,” Hodge said. “If so, then we need to contact [Illinois Department of Corrections] to see what we can do with the land, and if we can build on it.

“Nothing has been approved or disapproved at this point.”

Some village residents have stated concerns about infrastructure, saying they would like the board to address problems with the sewer system.

What: Hopkins Park board meeting

When: 6 p.m., Thursday

Where: Church of the Cross, 13043 East 2260South Road, Pembroke Township