Local film screening at Kankakee library

KANKAKEE — At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Public Library will be hosting a screening of “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh.” Filmmaker Tom Desch will be present at the screening.

In addition to Desch, the film was produced by Brian Kallies, Jeff Manes and Patricia Wisniewski.

Dale Bowman of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote in his review that the film “pulls at my heart.” Chris Palmer of American University called it “a vitally important story.”

The screening event is sponsored by Friends of the Kankakee Public Library.