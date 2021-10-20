French Heritage Museum hosts Gertrude Stein presentation

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, the French Heritage Museum at the Old Stone Barn — located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee — will be hosting a presentation by museum board president Robert De Oliveira.

De Oliveira will be introducing visitors to American novelist and art collector Gertrude Stein, who played a large role in modern literature and art. The museum invites the public for a discussion on Gertrude Stein and her memoir “Paris France,” her famous friends and how her writings are relevant to today’s conversations.

Stein, a novelist, poet, playwright and art collector, once wrote, “America is my country and Paris is my hometown.” She was born in Pennsylvania in 1874 and died in Paris in 1946.

The lecture will be held on the second floor of the museum. For more information, call 815-932-5279.