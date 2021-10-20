City relaunches security camera incentive program

KANKAKEE — The city’s Economic and Community Development Agency is relaunching its program aimed at helping Kankakee residents and property owners obtain security cameras.

The program creates an incentive for residents, businesses, nonprofits and religious institutions to purchase and install security cameras that are intended to help deter crime and assist law enforcement with investigations, according to a press release. The program, which offers rebates for the purchase of security cameras, is open to any Kankakee resident and business, and operates as a reimbursement.

With the relaunch, the rebate amount has increased from $100 per camera up to $200 for residential addresses. Mayor Chris Curtis said the increase is to allow for the purchase of better technology. For non-residential, there’s been a $50 per non-residential address increase, bringing the available reimbursement up to $100.

“Several residents and business owners came together and suggested this reimbursement program after several public town hall meetings last year,” said ECDA Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson. “We listened to these individuals and put together this program that is funded by generous donations from First Trust Bank, Crawford Barbershop, River Valley Recycling and Nugent Curtis Real Estate.”

Only one security camera per property address is eligible, and security cameras must be installed on the exterior of a building.

Access to the camera by the police department can only be given voluntarily by the owner, according to a press release. There is no camera registration required and all information shared through the program will be kept confidential, the city says.

Curtis said the program is a component of the city’s public safety strategy.

“It assists in the stabilization and revitalization of our neighborhoods and commercial corridors,” he said. “It is also exciting that this comes at no cost to the taxpayers and is funded by city businesses looking to give back and help the City of Kankakee rise.”

For program guidelines or an application, visit ecda.citykankakee-il.gov. You may also contact the ECDA office at 815-933-0506 or email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov.