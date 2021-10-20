Calendar of events: Oct. 20-28

<strong>Oct. 22</strong>

<strong>KCHD Lunch & Learn</strong>

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and KCHD is offering a noon to 1 p.m. Zoom presentation from Karen Smietanski, discussing how PTSD and mental health issues affect our veterans and how the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County can help.

<strong>» Login: <a href="http://bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21" target="_blank">bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21</a>; Meeting ID is 848 1647 6090, and passcode is 470997</strong>

<strong>Free Trunk or Treat</strong>

Free event will be 4 to 6 p.m. at Kia of Bradley, 1010 Tighe Drive, Bradley. Costumes are encouraged.

<strong>» cassasandra@kiaofbradley.com, 815-932-1000</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Kankakee State Park Visitor’s Center offers a guided, interpretative hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the park’s main entrance.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Wilderness education</strong>

At 10 a.m., the Kankakee River State Park will host a Wilderness Education Class focusing on wildlife, naturalism and wilderness survival. There is no cost to attend. The park is located at 5314 IL-102, Bourbonnais.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Oct. 22 & 23</strong>

<strong>Harvest in the Hollow</strong>

Happening from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, this fall event at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais has hayrides, a haunted harvest maze, games, laser tag and other spooktacular activities — all to raise money for the Exploration Station.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.btpd.org/events/a-night-in-sleepy-hollow" target="_blank">btpd.org/events/a-night-in-sleepy-hollow</a></strong>

<strong>The Beast of Gévaudan</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, sign-ups begin for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s interactive experience called “The Beast of Gévaudan,” which will be held outdoors on the grounds of the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. If inclement weather occurs, this event will be inside with masks required. The event includes storytelling and gameplay combined.

<strong>» <a href="http://kvta.org/the-beast-of-gevaudan" target="_blank">kvta.org/the-beast-of-gevaudan</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 23</strong>

<strong>Book launch</strong>

At 9 a.m., Dr. Erika Lee will be holding a book launch at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. A complimentary brunch will be served. The book “D.U.M.P. It! Dating Under My Potential” — a guide to self-discovery — will be featured.

<strong>» 815-802-0023</strong>

<strong>Bed build</strong>

Sleep In Heavenly Peace is hosting a bed build from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe’s, 860 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The organization builds beds for local children who are in need.

<strong>» Sign up at <a href="http://bit.ly/shpbuild1023" target="_blank">bit.ly/shpbuild1023</a></strong>

<strong>Boo at the Barn</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m., there will be a Halloween event at Griffin Gate Farm, 6735 E. 7000N Road, Manteno. General admission costs $5 per person or $30 for a family of four (includes pony rides, hay rides and mummy mix). There will be a petting zoo, parade, maze, food and more.

<strong>» griffingatefarm@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Fall Fair on the Square</strong>

Starting at 1 p.m. at The Square on Second in downtown Manteno, this fall festival is open to all ages. Whitmore Ace Hardware will again offer its “Great Pumpkin” display, and there will be many local vendors on-site.

<strong>» <a href="http://fb.me/e/13HZj4II3" target="_blank">fb.me/e/13HZj4II3</a></strong>

<strong>Prescription Drug Take-Back</strong>

The Bourbonnais Police Department, in conjunction with other agencies, will be participating in a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northfield Square mall off of Route 50 in Bradley. Bring unused or expired medications for safe disposal. Liquids and syringes are not accepted.

<strong>» 815-937-3570</strong>

<strong>Halloween Canine Costume Contest</strong>

At 4:30 p.m., there will be a Halloween Canine Costume Competition held at Willowhaven Dog Park for its members. There will be a judge awarding first-, second- and third-place prizes. Categories include most-creative, scariest and cutest costumes. All “paw-ticipants” will go home with a goodie bag. The park is at 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/willowhavendogfb" target="_blank">bit.ly/willowhavendogfb</a></strong>

<strong>Classic Horror Movie Night</strong>

At 8 p.m., the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of “Nosferatu” (1922). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.

<strong>» More info: adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Oct. 23 & 24</strong>

<strong>‘Annie Jr.’ at Clifton HS</strong>

Clifton Central High School’s Theatre Department will present performances of “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both performances will be in Central’s Miner Auditorium inside of Clifton Central High School, located at 1134 E. 3100N Road, Clifton. Tickets cost $7 for ages 3 and older. Same-day tickets cost $10.

<strong>» For tickets: 815-694-2321</strong>

<strong>Oct. 25</strong>

<strong>Candlelight Vigil</strong>

A Candlelight vigil to honor those lives lost to domestic violence will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Kankakee.

<strong>» morgan@harborhousedv.org, 815-932-5814</strong>

<strong>Oct. 27</strong>

<strong>Senior Citizens’ Bingo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon at the KVPD Rec Center, join a morning of bingo fun. They will be playing dime-card bingo games with a few special-prize games thrown in. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="http://kvpd.org" target="_blank">kvpd.org</a> or 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

<strong>» Register: 815-933-7791, ext. 9910</strong>

<strong>KCHD Lunch & Learn</strong>

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and KCHD is offering a Zoom presentation from noon to 1 p.m. with Deb Baron, of Project SUN, and Brenda Wetzel, of Life Education Center-Pledge for Life Partnership, who will call attention to the special issues surrounding teens, mental health and substance use including signs caregivers should be looking for if a teen is headed for crisis.

<strong>» Login: <a href="http://bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21" target="_blank">bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21</a>; Meeting ID is 848 1647 6090, and passcode is 470997</strong>

<strong>Blood cancer conference</strong>

The New and Emerging Blood Cancer Treatments Conference is a free virtual blood cancer education series for patients and their families. The virtual session will start at 7 p.m.

<strong>» Contact Carrie Callas with Leukemia Research Foundation to how to connect: carrie@lrfmail.org or 847-424-0600</strong>

<strong>Oct. 28</strong>

<strong>Young Professionals Network Axe-Citing Social</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Splitting Targets join the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce for an axe-throwing and networking social. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Splitting Targets is located at 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» RSVP: kelsey@kankakeecountychamber.com</strong>

<strong>Harbor House book discussion Oct. 28</strong>

As part of Harbor House’s events for October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there will be a discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 6:30 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>» 815-932-5800</strong>

Oct. 23

The Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County is offering a Pumpkin Painting at the Art Center inside Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Children ages 8 to 12 are invited to join local artist Jesse Rodriguez to paint their own pumpkin. The cost is $12 per child, and supplies are included. Three sessions are being offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

>> Register: kcartcenter@gmail.com