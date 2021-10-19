Kankakee Police Lt. Sneed to retire

KANKAKEE — Lt. Michael Sneed, a member of the Kankakee police force since March 1997, will end his distinguished career on Thursday, the day he turns 50 years old.

“It will be 24 years and seven months, but who’s counting,” Sneed, 49, joked about his city career as he said farewell to the Kankakee City Council, city leadership and the community at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

A native of Hopkins Park and a 1988 graduate of St. Anne Community High School, Sneed had been promoted to sergeant in 2014 and then lieutenant in 2019.

Police Chief Robin Passwater told the audience he was proud of the job Sneed has completed and believed he was a really good officer.

Passwater noted that Sneed is an avid motorcycle rider so he truly will ride off into the sunset.

Prior to joining the Kankakee force, Sneed worked in the Hopkins Park Police Department.

He said has spent about 27 years as a police officer and his choice was simple. He could have continued working and made more money, or he could be truly happy. Happiness and family won out.

“I wouldn’t change any of it,” he said regarding is career. “I had no bad times. I love this community.”

A Kankakee resident, he said he will now view the city from the outside looking in rather than from the inside out.

With his promotion to lieutenant, Sneed was only the fifth black lieutenant in the history of the city department.

On the night of his promotion in 2019, the Kankakee Police Department’s Fraternal Order of Police as police leadership was given a “no confidence” vote, Sneed received his lieutenant’s pin.

That night Sneed promised to help bring about positive change within the department.

On Monday, he said loves Kankakee.

“I have no ill will,” he said. “I know I’ve done a great job.”

He said it will now be onto the next phase. He’s unsure what that will be at this point.

His children gave him an idea. He said they informed him he can cut grass. He told them he would explore other ideas first.