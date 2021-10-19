Bourbonnais 1837 schoolhouse restoration set to start

BOURBONNAIS — The dream of a 1837 log cabin schoolhouse restoration became a reality Monday when the Bourbonnais village board approved a bid for construction.

A $260,545 contract was awarded to PSI General Contractors of Kankakee to begin the project.

“We hope to see construction start this fall with footings and foundation this fall,” Mayor Paul Schore said after the meeting.

The goal is to be done with the exterior by June 2022 so that the village can host an unveiling during the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, Schore said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Schore said of the restoration. “I’m very excited to see it come to fruition.”

The 1½-story schoolhouse was built in 1837 by Thomas Durham when the village was known as Bourbonnais Grove. The historical structure was just 20 feet by 20 feet.

The restored schoolhouse will be located on about an acre of land owned by the village west of the George Letourneau Home, which is rented by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society for $1 annually.

The schoolhouse will be reconstructed near the historical home and museum on East Stratford Drive.

The original logs used in the schoolhouse are being stored at the Village of Bourbonnais Public Works Department. Approximately 60 percent of the schoolhouse will be the original logs.

Jim Paul, president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, said all the work will be kept in a historic tone similar to the years of 1837-1848 when the schoolhouse was in operation.

The schoolhouse was used by the Methodist church for a time. It was purchased in 1848 by French-Canadian blacksmith Joseph Lesage, according to the historical society. It later became a home for several families.

The final homeowner was Ralph “Red” Marcotte and his wife, Mary. They owned the home from the 1970s to 1998. Marcotte served on the village board in Bourbonnais for 16 years and also for a dozen years on the Kankakee County Board. Marcotte died in 2011.

Many additions were built onto the house, which also served as a gas station.