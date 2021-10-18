Kankakee County sees uptick in residential building

There appears to be at least a flicker, a pulse and maybe a growing heartbeat when it comes to <strong>new home construction</strong> in <strong>Kankakee County</strong>.

During last week’s <strong>Bradley Village Board</strong> meeting, Bradley’s community development director <strong>Bruce Page</strong> reported that within the first nine months of 2021, the village had issued permits for 29 new houses.

While this number may not blow someone’s socks off, it is an impressive number considering the village’s building department had issued a total of 30 in all of 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, the village approved plans for 12 homes and then 18 in 2020.

In <strong>Manteno</strong>, 23 house permits have been issued year-to-date in 2021 versus 22 in 2020 and 11 in 2019.

In <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, 42 permits have been issued thus far in 2021 versus 25 in 2020 and 21 in 2019.

“Housing is growing,” Page said. “There is great belief in the stability of Bradley for years to come.”

He noted the village has issued 720 building permits as well, which is nearly a 6 percent drop from 2020. He noted, however, due to the pandemic, there was quite a surge in house projects last year as people were much more confined to their home base.

Bradley <strong>Mayor Mike Watson</strong> said new home permits obviously bring a sense of hope for the future.

Watson would like to see perhaps 50 to 60 new houses being built in the village on an annual basis in years to come. A figure like that, he reasoned, brings steady, controlled growth and also allows a significant portion of that construction to be completed by local builders, rather than an out-of-town company.

“Years ago, the village of Bradley, like some other communities here, got out in front of itself by platting lots of homes with big companies and not much happened,” he said.

And during these past 10 years or so, there are unfinished platted subdivisions sprinkled throughout the region.

Little by little these subdivision are inching their way toward completion. The mayor, however, noted that when the time is right, he would like to see local builders take much smaller bites when developing new subdivisions. With that approach, he noted, growth can be much more natural thereby not overwhelming services such as the municipalities or school districts.

“I would like to see smaller bites,” he said. That plan is where he is coming up with the range of 50 to 60 houses.

“I think five new-house starts a month for Bradley sounds like a nice, steady, consistent growth plan,” Watson said.

Manteno <strong>Mayor Tim Nugent</strong>, who is also president and CEO of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>, has been gauging the interests of local governing bodies to see if there is a willingness to expand special taxing districts making them more welcoming for new housing.

He noted there is renewed interest in new home construction, but the price of building materials has been so high this year that it is making it difficult for prospective homeowners to green-light construction.