Downtown mural receives weekend updates

On Merchant Street, just across the street from the Kankakee Farmers' Market parking lot, is a mural of a colorful living room filled with picture frames. This is part of the Kankakee Development Corporation’s mural series.

Over the summer, paintings started popping up in those frames as the mural entered its second phase. Designed by Bill Yohnka and painted by muralist Peter Pagast, of Bradley, the mural was initially installed in October 2020. The main focus is a couch surrounded by eclectic picture frames, intentionally left blank to be filled in with ideas from the community.

All of the picture frames depict things that are unique about the Kankakee community, such as honoring the birthplace of soft-serve ice cream, the Kankakee mallow, which is a flower that exists in the islands on the river in Kankakee, and a picture of Kankakee’s sister city in Mexico.

As the farmers' market was in full swing this past Saturday, Yohnka was busy working on additions to the mural as he added detail to the mallow frame.

“The furniture is kind of based on a picture I had of furniture that was manufactured here in Kankakee in the 1930s,” Yohnka said, explaining that the ideas for the picture frames came from submissions during farmers’ market events last year.

They received over 60 ideas from the community. Suggestions included paintings that represent agriculture, the history of manufacturing and the train depot.

Yohnka, who is the community engagement specialist with Kankakee School District 111, started the process of designing the community ideas with muralist Peter Pagast.

The goal is for the mural to be “quirky and interactive,” and Yohnka said that they’re planning to add a plaque to the bottom that explains what each frame represents.

The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will be unveiling the brand-new Community Equity Mural, which is located at 481 S. Main St. (Illinois Route 45/52), on the side of Mi Casa Mexican.

Residents of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties are invited to the unveiling at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. There will be an opportunity to participate in open mic to share what this mural means to residents.

The mural was designed by Allison Freytes, of Kankakee, and her original artwork is called “We are Stronger Together.” Freytes was selected as the winner of United Way's contest for mural design after receiving 64.5 percent of the votes.

“My design is based on the concept of unity and strength through diversity and community,” Freytes said of her winning design. “I chose the phrase ‘We are stronger together’ and translated it into the most common languages spoken in the central Illinois region, putting them into different fonts to further represent the beauty in our diversity. At the bottom of the mural is a mosaic-style design of people holding hands, with a space in the middle and on either end for community members to join in.”

This is the first outdoor mural to be located in Bourbonnais. For more information, go to myunitedway.org.