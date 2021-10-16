KLASEY: Pope Brace building now a landmark

Have you ever looked at the vacant, five-story red brick building on West Avenue across from the railroad station, and wondered why it was built, and what it was used for?

The Pope Brace building, as it is still called by Kankakee old-timers, is the only remaining part of what was once one of the city’s major industries and largest employers. It is also, as of last month, a structure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building, which occupies the southeast quarter of the block bounded by West Avenue, Merchant Street, Washington Avenue and Court Street, was built in 1922 by the Bear Brand Hosiery Company. “The Bear Brand” employed hundreds of workers, mostly women and teenage girls, in its factory complex two blocks to the south on West Avenue. It was the nation’s largest family-owned hosiery company, with plants in five states; the Kankakee plant alone turned out as many as 30,000 pairs of stockings each week.

Originally called the Paramount Knitting Company, it began operations in Kankakee in 1901. Owner Henry Pope Sr. set up his sock-knitting machinery in a former shoe factory on Kankakee’s south side at Fourth Avenue and Water Street. Pope soon purchased a square block of land north of the river and began building his large factory. By 1915, the block bounded by West Avenue, Bourbonnais Street, Washington Avenue and Hickory Street was filled with four- and five-story brick factory buildings.

Paramount Knitting at first turned out men’s fleece-lined work socks, but later expanded its product line to include casual socks for men, women, and children. Under the Neumode Hosiery brand name, the company manufactured and marketed sheer stockings for women.

The building that was erected at 197 S. West Avenue in 1922 never produced socks. Instead, it built machinery for producing stockings. In that year, the company changed its name from Paramount Knitting Company to Bear Brand Hosiery. The Paramount name survived in a subsidiary firm called the Paramount Knitting Machinery Company, which would be housed in the new building.

That building, where knitting machines would be designed and built, was originally only two stories in height. Looking at the structure from West Avenue, the outline of the 1922 construction is easily identified by the light-colored concrete columns. Expansions in 1930 and 1939 added three stories above the original building, and two narrow five-story additions on the north side.

A medical diagnosis that would eventually change the purpose (and the name) of the building on West Avenue was made in early 1922. Pope’s 21-year-old daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with poliomyelitis, a crippling disease. While she was at a Boston hospital for physical therapy and the lengthy process of being fitted for a leg brace, she became friends with a fellow polio victim, the future U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

At that time, leg braces were heavy and uncomfortable to wear. The custom-made braces required a long process of fitting and adjustment. Margaret’s father thought that a better brace could be developed. He assigned one of his Paramount Textile Machinery engineers, John Klenzak, to the task of designing an improved brace.

Klenzak, working with physicians at hospitals in Chicago and St. Louis, created a strong, light, and comfortable brace made from hollow steel tubing. It also could be assembled from standardized parts, eliminating the long fitting process and decreasing its cost.

To develop and manufacture the Klenzak Brace, Henry Pope created a new division in his textile machinery company. The success of the Klenzak Brace and other products for polio victims caused the Pope Brace Division to grow and expand within the West Avenue building. In 1966, it was renamed as the Pope Brace Company.

The family connection between the Popes and Franklin Roosevelt (who wore a Klenzak Brace) resulted in a partnership to purchase and operate a polio rehabilitation facility (the Warm Springs Foundation) in Georgia. It made extensive use of another Pope Brace development, the Hubbard Tank used in hydrotherapy.

Changing business conditions in the 1960s took their toll on the Bear Brand Hosiery Co. In 1968, the machinery in the block-square stocking factory fell silent; the following year, the buildings were demolished. Today, the site is occupied by a supermarket and its large parking lot.

The Pope Brace Company continued in operation at 197 S. West Ave. until 1969, when the business (and the building) were bought by Detroit pharmaceutical firm, Parke, Davis, and Company. Braces were manufactured in the Kankakee facility until 1979, when operations were moved to South Carolina. For several years, a former Pope Brace employee based his orthopedic device dealership in the building.

For the past 20 years, the building has essentially been vacant; several projected redevelopment projects failed to materialize.

The listing on the National Register of Historic Places recognized the importance of the building in two categories: Industry (for the textile machinery business and the connection with the Bear Brand Hosiery manufacturing operation), and Health/Medicine (for the development of the Klenzak Brace, the Hubbard Tank, and other devices related to the treatment of polio).

When the Paramount Textile Machinery Building was erected in 1922, it replaced a business that had occupied the southeast corner of West Avenue and Merchant Street for 40 years. What was that business?

Answer: The L. Schneider & Sons Wagon and Carriage shop, founded in 1882 by Louis Schneider Sr. Among the vehicles produced by the company were a chemical cart and a wagon built in the late 1890s for the city's volunteer fire department.