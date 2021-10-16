Kankakee School Board approves superintendent salary increase

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved this week a 4 percent salary increase for Superintendent Genevra Walters.

Walters’ current base salary is $231,666 per year. The 4 percent increase, or $9,266, brings that figure up to $240,932 per year.

The pay raise was tabled during the previous board meeting. It was approved 6-0 during Tuesday’s meeting, with one board member, Deb Johnston, abstaining.

Walters’ new salary figure goes into effect for the current 2021-22 school year.

Board President Barbara Wells said that Walters’ performance evaluation was supposed to be discussed in April, with the possible raise to go into effect July 1.

The superintendent’s evaluation takes place yearly.

Wells said the board was distracted by COVID-19 matters and didn’t get around to discussing the matter at the time.

“She did not ask for a raise,” Wells said of Walters. “She is just doing what she has to do, and she waited for the board.”

Before voting in favor of the raise, board member Christopher Bohlen explained his decision.

“The accomplishments of Dr. Walters in the past school year are substantial, from multimillions in grants — and I’m not talking about COVID funds — to completion of the building projects that have been done,” he said. “I think she has met all of the goals and exceeded all of the goals that we set in the past school year, and based upon that, I’m going to vote yes.”

Walters was first hired as Kankakee superintendent in 2014.

Superintendent Genevra Walters' base salary amounts each school year (not including benefits):

2021/22: $240,932

2020/21: $231,666

2019/20: $224,918

2018/19: $216,267

2017/18: $207,949

2016/17: $202,878

2015/16: $198,900

2014/15: $195,000

Source: District 111 administrative office