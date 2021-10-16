Clove Alliance expands to Ford County

PAXTON — Since 1987, Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA) has been serving those in Kankakee and Iroquois counties and has worked to end sexual violence. Now, Clove Alliance has expanded its services to Ford County to meet the needs of more sexual violence survivors.

Clove Alliance’s new satellite office space at 124 W. State St. in Paxton allows the organization to meet with survivors and their families privately.

Clove Alliance provides all survivors with free and confidential services such as legal and medical advocacy, counseling, case management, legal service, and community outreach and training.

Clove Alliance’s specially trained staff and volunteer advocates are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide support, information, referrals and empathy, according to the organization.

Its 24-hour crisis hotline is available at 815-932-3322.

Executive director Tracey Noe-Slach stated in a news release, “Having a satellite location in Ford County has always been an agency goal. My hope is we can remove any barriers for those seeking services with this new location. We want to increase outreach to foster collaborative community partnerships and educate our community on services provided.”

For more information about Clove Alliance, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>, email info@clovealliance or call 815-932-7273.

Clove Alliance's new satellite office space at 124 W. State St. in Paxton allows the organization to meet with survivors and their families privately.