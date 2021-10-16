BBCHS Academic Foundation to honor 3 notable alumni

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation will recognize three BBCHS alumni for their achievements and contributions to the community at its annual awards dinner next month.

Former Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams, a 1971 graduate, is being recognized as the 2021 Alumnus of the Year, and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, a 1980 graduate, is being recognized as the 2020 Alumnus of the Year.

Adam Karr, managing director at Orbis Investment Management and class of 1989 graduate, will receive the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award for recognition in his field.

The annual dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kankakee Country Club.

To make a reservation or for more information about the foundation, call Laurie Blake at 815-937-3707 ext. 6003 or email lblake@bbchs.org.

Adams served the community as a Bradley Village Board trustee for 12 years and was the mayor of Bradley for 10 years.

For 25 years, Adams held a unique position at BBCHS volunteering for the football chain gang.

“Bruce’s dedication to the community and BBCHS is second to none,” the foundation states in its press release.

Downey served as a member of the BBCHS Board of Education from 1993 to 2019. He began working in the criminal justice system in Kankakee County as an adult probation officer and advanced his career to his current position as sheriff.

Downey and his wife have two children who have graduated from BBCHS as well, according to the release.

“Mike’s passion and desire to make BBCHS a better school is evident,” the release states. “He is a Boilermaker through and through.”

Karr and his wife, Tonia, have endowed scholarships at Northwestern, Stanford, Harvard and BBCHS focused on providing support to students of color interested in teaching at inner-city schools.

The foundation received a $15,000 grant from the Karr Charity Foundation.

With that grant, the foundation began the First Generation Student of Color scholarship.

Flower Foreman, BBCHS 2020 graduate, was the first to receive the annual $1,000 scholarship. The district and curriculum department’s Equity and Inclusion initiative will receive $14,000 in support.

The foundation awards $25,000 to $30,000 in classroom grants annually and provided 19 scholarships last year, according to the release.

The foundation’s mission is to enhance academic programs at BBCHS for classroom projects that are not in the regular school budget.

WHAT: Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation annual awards dinner

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10

WHERE: Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

DETAILS: Call Laurie Blake at 815-937-3707 ext. 6003 or email lblake@bbchs.org