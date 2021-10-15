Bourbonnais man previously arrested in Vermilion murders

DANVILLE — The Daily Journal has learned of a previous arrest made of a Kankakee County man in connection with the Sept. 18 double-homicide just outside of the Danville city limits.

Michael Hartshorn, captain of investigations for the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed Thursday that Bourbonnais resident Gregory Burns, 23, was arrested on Sept. 21 in Bourbonnais on multiple counts of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charges.

On Monday, Kankakee police arrested Darryl Jordan, 21, of Kankakee, after a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Vermilion County, the Kankakee Police Department said.

Hartshorn said the two men traveled to the Danville area to meet up with some women they had met online.

Jordan and Burns were in the area of Blue Bird’s Liquor, in unincorporated Vermilion County, where they encountered four men who were acquainted with the women, according to Hartshorn.

Hartshorn said a disagreement of some type followed and Jordan and Burns fired several gunshots, killing two Danville men and wounding two others.

The investigation continues, Hartshorn said.