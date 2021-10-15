2 teens wounded in Friday drive-by shooting

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee teenagers were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a drive-by shooting at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to Kankakee police.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater described the incident as part of an ongoing feud between a group of boys. He said the injured boys were targeted.

“This was not a random shooting. These two wounded [boys] have been involved in past shootings over the past three months,” Passwater said.

Friday’s shooting took place in the 500 block of South Myrtle Avenue in east Kankakee. The boys were on a porch when a vehicle drove past and fired at them, police said.

The teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Kankakee police were working to identify the shooters late Friday.