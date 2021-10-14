Riverside begins $14M ER rehab

KANKAKEE — Riverside Medical Center’s emergency room is headed for major surgery.

The west Kankakee hospital is in the early stages of a 16-month, $14 million overhaul of the 18,500-square-foot department which cares for an estimated 44,000 patients annually.

This will be the first major upgrade of the emergency department since 1992-93, noted President and CEO Phil Kambic during a recent tour of the emergency department.

“Our goal is to continually advance patient safety and ensure our emergency room is meeting patient needs,” he said. “The modernization of the emergency department will better serve our patients and staff members, which in turn, will make for an overall better patient experience.”

The renovated ER is expected to be completed by January 2023. To keep the ER functioning, the reconstruction is divided into two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by April 2022 and the second phase will run from June 2022 to December 2022.

The department will remain open throughout the entire construction process.

Christine Langellier, Riverside’s director of emergency services, said at least six hospitals were visited to gain insight as to how Riverside’s ER should be developed.

She noted the current design was “not the most efficient” due to the many additions made in recent years.

“Our main goal is maximizing our clinical space,” she said.

Some key aspects of the remodeling project include:

<strong>Increased use of negative pressure:</strong> Negative pressure prevents airborne diseases, such as COVID-19 or the flu, which can rapidly spread if left unchecked, from escaping the space of an infected patient.

With negative pressure, contaminated air or other dangerous particles will not flow into non-contaminated areas. Negative pressure creates a safer environment for not only patients but also visitors and department staff members.

All 34 of the patient emergency rooms will have negative pressure capabilities.

<strong>Improve treatment spaces:</strong> The new layout will include six rapid treatment spaces to help lower wait times for patients. The department currently has two such rooms. These spaces provide opportunities for less extreme cases to be treated in a quicker fashion.

Additionally, the new emergency department will offer two trauma rooms. The ER currently has one. This design will allow the 140-member ER to continue to serve the area as a Level II Trauma Center and treat severe cases more quickly.

<strong>More behavioral health rooms:</strong> In looking at the needs of the community, it became essential to Riverside that the safety of emergency patients with behavioral health concerns was critical. The new department will provide a secure area for these patients, allowing staff the flexibility to convert from treating physical ailments to behavioral concerns.

<strong>Enhanced privacy:</strong> “We want to make sure patients are as comfortable as possible and privacy is a significant part of a patient’s level of comfortability,” Kambic said. “This remodel allows us to improve the privacy patients and their loved ones experience throughout their entire experience in the emergency department.”

<strong>Technology:</strong> New technology in the emergency department will play an increased role in patient safety and monitoring. A new command central will allow physicians and nurses to monitor patient safety through video and respond to department needs quickly and efficiently.