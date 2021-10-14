New member sworn in for county board

Daily Journal staff

Erik Rayman, of Bourbonnais, was sworn in as a new Kankakee County Board member for District 20 at Tuesday’s board meeting at the county administration building.

A Republican, Rayman replaces Ronald Kinzinger, who resigned on Aug. 27, and will fill Kinzinger’s unexpired term. His appointment was unanimously approved by the board.

Rayman is a consultant who earned a Master of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University. He has experience in governmental affairs, including working on legislative measures.

Rayman worked for U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, from 2009-13, and he was his campaign manager when Kinzinger defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Halvorson in November of 2010. Rayman was Kinzinger's chief of staff for governmental affairs from 2011-13.

Kinzinger maintained offices in Joliet and Washington D.C. at the time.

"When (Kinzinger) was in D.C., I was in D.C.," Rayman said.

Rayman took a job with Illinois state comptroller's office in 2013, and later worked as chief of staff to Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah under then Gov. Bruce Rauner. Ryaman now works as a consultant.

District 20 encompasses most of the village of Bourbonnais. The seat will be up for election in 2022.